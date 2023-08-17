Ziggi’s Coffee's Fall Lineup Returns with Pumpkin Pie Latte

Ziggi’s Coffee announced the launch of its highly anticipated seasonal fall menu items. The product lineup is filled with cozy aromas of pumpkin, shortbread, caramel, and cinnamon to deliver a harmonious blend of fall favorites to help customers fall into flavor this autumn season.

The fall lineup items will be available on August 22nd at all Ziggi’s Coffee locations nationally.

Ziggi’s Coffee’s 2023 Fall Lineup includes:

Pumpkin Pie Latte: creamy spice-filled pumpkin is combined with espresso and milk to give fall feeling

New Salted Caramel Crumble Latte (plant-based): combination of salted caramel, shortbread, rich espresso, and creamy oat milk

Gluten-free Pumpkin Bread: spice-filled Gluten-free Pumpkin bread

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread: the perfect balance of sweet and spice

Cinnamon Roll Cake Pop: sweet flavor of cinnamon cake, cream cheese cinnamon frosting and sugar crystals

Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich: savory egg and sausage nestled between a sweetened maple-flavored waffle

“Embracing the spirit of autumn, we are thrilled to extend the heartwarming and comforting flavors of the season to communities nationwide through our specially crafted seasonal menu at Ziggi’s” said Dani Wanner, VP of Operations at Ziggi’s Coffee. “With a commitment to fostering connections, this fall brings a distinctive assortment of fall flavors, providing convenient and enjoyable ways for our communities to come together.”

Since its founding in 2004, Ziggi’s Coffee has dedicated itself to delivering superior product service in a unique and convenient way. The brand continues to innovate its menu creating novelty beverage and food items each season to spark joy and satisfy customer demand. Today, Ziggi’s has grown to 72 drive-thru and coffee shop locations throughout the country, bringing a warm and welcoming place where communities can connect over familiar flavors and new favorites.