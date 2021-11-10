Ziggi's Debuts Location in Chandler, Arizona

Ziggi’s Coffee announced the opening of a new location in Chandler, Ariz. This location, owned by local franchisees, Nik and Mel Riches, is located at 4044 S. Arizona Avenue and features an indoor café and convenient drive-thru.

“We are eager to open our Ziggi’s Coffee shop and form new, long-lasting relationships with members of this community,” says Nik and Mel Riches.

After working at a coffee shop in Arizona for his first job, Nik was inspired to join the coffee industry on his own. After thorough research into trade franchises, Nik and his father, Mel, decided to seize the opportunity to franchise with Ziggi’s Coffee and haven’t looked back.

“We chose to franchise with Ziggi’s because the environment and coffee products are incredible,” continues Nik and Mel Riches. “There are a lot of opportunities to grow this business with the support and recognition of the Ziggi’s Coffee brand. We are proud to be a part of the Ziggi’s family and look forward to seeing this company continue to thrive in Chandler!”

To celebrate, the community is invited to a Grand Opening event on Saturday, November 20th, where guests will be treated to a free 16 oz. drink of choice. The new location offers a wide selection of handcrafted beverages from coffee classics to Red Bull Infusions, a variety of delicious food options and a kidZone menu featuring kid-friendly items.