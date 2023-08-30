Ziggi’s Giving Away Coffee on September 6 for Educators and School District Employees

Ziggi’s Coffee announced that they will be giving away a free drink of choice on September 6th to all educators and school district employees. As another way the brand is showing its commitment to its beloved communities, the promotion will be available at all Ziggi’s Coffee locations during regular store hours. All teachers and employees must show a valid school I.D. or other proof of school district employment to receive a free 16-ounce drink of their choice.

“With the start of the school year now quickly approaching, we are thrilled to extend our deepest gratitude to the teachers and staff at our local schools and celebrate their hard work with a free beverage at Ziggi’s,” says Kathryn Bleeker, Ziggi’s Director of Marketing. “With a commitment to fostering connections and extending our brand’s presence throughout the communities we serve; this initiative is just a small way in which we can show our commitment to the individuals who work tirelessly to teach and support our next generation of dreamers and professionals.”

Ziggi’s Coffee recently ranked on the 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500®, as well as the 2023 Inc. 5000 award list, is a leading specialty coffee shop and drive-thru franchise dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted drinks, and amazing, locally-made breakfast, lunch, and snack options. Ziggi’s positions itself to become an integral part of every community they join by focusing on drive-thru convenience, friendly service, and an extensive menu lineup.

Since its founding in 2004, Ziggi’s has dedicated itself to delivering superior product service in a unique and convenient way. The brand continues to innovate its menu creating novelty beverage and food items each season to spark joy and satisfy customer demand. Today, Ziggi’s has grown to 75 drive-thru and coffee shop locations throughout the country, bringing their new fall-inspired flavors which are available now to its communities across the nation.