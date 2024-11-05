Ziggi’s Coffee, one of America’s leading specialty franchised concepts dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted drinks and wide variety of eats and treats, is excited to spread holiday cheer with the launch of its new seasonal menu lineup. For the first time ever, Ziggi’s Coffee is introducing specially designed holiday cups in both hot and cold sizes, along with festive holiday sleeves, Cruzin’ Caps and gift cards—perfect for sharing the spirit of the season with loved ones. From indulgent drinks to sweet treats, Ziggi’s Coffee is offering customers a new way to embrace the flavors of the holidays. These limited-time offerings will be available at all Ziggi’s Coffee locations nationwide through Tuesday, December 31.

Specifically, the Ziggi’s Coffee limited time holiday menu lineup includes:

Eggnog Latte – A holiday classic featuring real, rich and creamy Eggnog as the base, espresso and a sprinkle of nutmeg on top. Available hot, iced or blended starting at $5.30.

Candy Cane Crunch – A peppermint bark-flavored delight with espresso, milk, whipped cream and a crushed candy cane topping. Available hot, iced or blended starting at $5.25.

Frosted Gingerbread – A creamy blend of sweet gingerbread flavor topped with whipped cream and finished with a sprinkle of Biscoff cookie crumbles. Enjoyed best as blended but can also be made hot or iced. Starting at $5.25.

Sugar & Spice Infusion –A vibrant blend of orange, cinnamon and pomegranate flavors mixed with Ziggi’s Energy and new, limited-time pomegranate boba. Available iced or frozen starting at $4.95.

Sugar Cookie Cake Pop – A sugar cookie-flavored cake pop with a white chocolate shell, finished with festive red and green sprinkles. Available for $2.99.

Holiday Cookie – A classic sugar cookie sprinkled with red and green sugar crystals for a sweet seasonal treat. Available for $3.55 starting Monday, November 25.

“To kickstart the most wonderful time of year, we are excited to unveil our new holiday menu, which features a combination of exciting new offerings and classic favorites,” said Dani Wanner, VP of Operations at Ziggi’s Coffee. “Our team loves crafting unique seasonal drinks and food items that capture the joy and flavors of the holiday season. This year, we invite everyone to celebrate the ‘Moments of Merry’ by enjoying these festive treats and sharing the holiday spirit with friends and family with our new holiday cups, sleeves and Cruzin’ Caps. We can’t wait for our customers to experience the warmth and cheer these special items bring to their day.”

Additionally, from Black Friday, November 29, through Cyber Monday, December 2, Ziggi’s Coffee invites customers to take advantage of an exclusive holiday promotion. Guests who purchase a $25 physical gift card at any Ziggi’s Coffee location will receive a coupon for a complimentary 16oz beverage on their next visit while supplies last. To qualify for this offer, a single $25 gift card must be purchased; multiple gift cards equaling $25 are not eligible. This limited-time promotion is the perfect opportunity for customers to treat a loved one—and themselves—this holiday season.

Ziggi’s Coffee is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, Ziggi’s Coffee is focused on creating a positive, experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on-the-go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves.

To earn rewards for every purchase, and access to exclusive offers, join Ziggi’s Rewards program at https://www.ziggiscoffee.com/rewards.

Gift Card Promotion Terms & Conditions:

*This promotion is valid from Friday, November 29 (Black Friday) through Monday, December 2 (Cyber Monday), 2024.

*Receive one Free Drink Coupon for every $25 physical gift card purchased in-store only.

*Multiple $25 gift cards will earn multiple Free Drink Coupons (e.g., purchasing two $25 gift cards will qualify for two Free Drink Coupons). However, a single gift card purchase above $25 will only qualify for one Free Drink Coupon.

*Multiple gift cards equaling $25 are not eligible.

*Coupons are valid for one 16oz beverage and must be redeemed by Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

*Offer valid only for physical gift card purchases made in-store; online purchases do not qualify.

*Coupons must be presented at the time of redemption.

*Coupons cannot be redeemed for cash, combined with other offers or applied to previous purchases.

*Terms and conditions apply.