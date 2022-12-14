Ziggi’s Opens in Elizabeth, Colorado

Ziggi’s Coffee announced it is now open in Elizabeth, Colorado. The new location, which features an indoor café and convenient drive-thru, is located at 2360 Legacy Circle and is owned by franchisee and Colorado native, Jessica Mote.

Mote and her family have loved Ziggi’s for years, seeking it out wherever they went. Now as a business owner, Mote is excited to share her love for the brand and the product with the Elizabeth community.

“We chose Ziggi’s because of the brand values and the people,” says Jessica Mote. “The leadership from the founders, Brandon and Camrin Knudsen, is second to none. Being a new business owner, I know I have an incredible support system, along with tools and resources that allow me to support my community, provide superior service and product, and be the best part of our customer’s day.”

To celebrate, the community is invited to a Grand Opening event on Saturday, Dec. 17, where guests will be treated to a free 16oz drink of choice. It’s the perfect time to enjoy one of Ziggi’s handcrafted beverages including the festive holiday lineup, featuring the classic Eggnog Latte, the fan-favorite Candy Cane Crunch, as well as the new Mistletoe Latte and the Yuletide Infusion. The new location also offers an assortment of delicious food options and a kidZone menu featuring kid-friendly items.