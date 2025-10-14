Ziggi’s Coffee, one of the nation’s leading specialty coffee franchises known for its handcrafted beverages and signature roasted coffee, announced it will officially open the doors of its new Conyers, Georgia location on Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 5 a.m. The store marks one of the first Ziggi’s Coffee shops in the Atlanta metro area, continuing the brand’s rapid expansion across the Southeast.

The new 1,200-square-foot drive-thru shop, located at 1730 Highway 138, will offer a fast, friendly and convenient stop for commuters, families and students in Rockdale County.

The Conyers location is locally owned and operated by Rafiq Lightwala, a first-time Ziggi’s franchisee and proud member of the Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce. With a background in marketing and business management, Lightwala recognizes Conyers as a thriving community, one with a strong local spirit, a growing family base, and steady commuter traffic along Highway 138. He appreciates the city’s active events calendar and its close connections with major employers such as Piedmont Rockdale Hospital and Rockdale County Public Schools.

“I’m excited to bring Ziggi’s to Conyers and create a place people can count on every day,” said Rafiq Lightwala, owner of the Ziggi’s Coffee in Conyers. “This community has a welcoming, small-town feel, and we want to be part of that – by getting to know our guests by name, supporting local schools, hosting fundraisers and being a dependable stop in their daily routines.”

As part of this location’s grand opening, the community is invited to join in a weeklong celebration featuring special promotions, giveaways and a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local leaders.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m.

Ziggi’s Coffee will host an official ribbon-cutting with the Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. at the new location. Local media, community members and city representatives are encouraged to attend.

Grand Opening Week of Treats – Oct. 27 – Nov. 2

The new Conyers location will also offer a full week of daily deals, perfectly timed with Halloween, giving guests fun ways to experience the brand: