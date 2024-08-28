Ziosk, the pioneer of pay-at-the-table and a leading digital hospitality platform for restaurants, announced the launch of its newest product offering, DigiSite. This groundbreaking software uses industry-leading location intelligence to make businesses smarter and more efficient – giving guests the highest quality experience with minimal wait.

With its rapid deployment and state-of-the-art technology, this cutting-edge app plugin takes business operations to the next level through seamless automation. Accurate down to an 18-inch radius, DigiSite is the most precise spatial location technology available today, synchronizing with guests’ apps in real-time to meet them where they are. It allows a countless number of operations to be triggered automatically both inside and outside of a venue. Easily integrating into existing apps, the system’s cloud-based software communicates with patent-pending Bluetooth sensors, which have an average setup time of less than two hours per location.

“This is a game-changing offering for restaurants looking to stand out through exceptional service and convenience, while also lightening the burden on team members,” said Eric Miller, VP of Strategic Initiatives at Ziosk. “With DigiSite, we are able to provide operators with a way to easily adjust their dining spaces and utilize actionable triggers to improve the way they connect with and serve their guests, on or off premise, providing exceptional value through their apps.”

DigiSite combats one of the biggest problems restaurants are facing today: app abandonment. It improves the guest experience by simplifying ordering from input to pick up, making the app more engaging and valuable to the guest and driving repeat usage. Streamlining the ordering process to make it as frictionless as possible is a focus for the plugin. The system provides forecasting capabilities around when guests will arrive whether its via curbside, drive thru or counter pickup, allowing for better preparation after orders are placed. It also simplifies order pickup to boost engagement through faster service and greater convenience. Apps using DigiSite capture guest preferences to enable personalized experiences that result in improved loyalty participation and incentivized future use through curated promotions and targeted offers.

“DigiSite removes unnecessary clicks and streamlines the entire ordering process to provide the best possible app experience,” said Eric. “We keep users engaged through simplicity and personalized offers just for them. It’s a truly groundbreaking software for restaurants and beyond.”

Ziosk is currently looking for early adopters for a trial run of DigiSite, where they’d be able to experience the benefits of the system firsthand. To learn more about Ziosk and DigiSite, please visit https://www.ziosk.com/digisite or stop by Booth #22 during the QSR Evolution Conference on September 4-5 to see a live demo of the DigiSite Smart Table Sensors.