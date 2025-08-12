Ziosk, the pioneer of pay-at-the-table and premier SaaS hospitality platform for restaurants, announced the appointment of Jacob Feinstein as Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Feinstein will oversee Ziosk’s Engineering organization and play a key role in scaling the company’s technology platform while advancing its mission to enhance the guest experience in hospitality.

Feinstein has a proven track record of innovating technology systems, building customer-first digital platforms, and championing innovation at scale. He has a demonstrated ability to bridge business and technical visions with excellence, and a commitment to building high-performing teams that navigate complex technology transformations.

“Jacob’s addition to our leadership team represents a strategic milestone for Ziosk, as we continue to innovate and expand our platform capabilities,” says Rhonda Levene, Chief Executive Officer of Ziosk. “His extensive experience leading digital transformations at the enterprise level, combined with his passion for customer-centric product platforms, makes him an ideal leader to continue driving forward our vision for Ziosk. Jacob brings a proven ability to anticipate industry trends and deliver solutions that exceed our customers’ expectations, directly supporting Ziosk’s mission to provide excellent hospitality.”

Mr. Feinstein spent nearly three decades at AT&T, where he served as Vice President of Digital Experience & Product Realization and led digital transformation initiatives across the enterprise. Throughout his tenure at AT&T, he held senior leadership roles overseeing technology strategy, product development, and was instrumental in achieving AT&T’s API, digital, and cloud transformations and developing AT&T Business’ fiber and 5G broadband product portfolio. His extensive background includes driving innovation in telecommunications, managing enterprise-wide technology platforms, and leading cross-functional teams to achieve strategic business outcomes that consistently deliver measurable results. Most recently, Feinstein leveraged his decades of telecom and technology leadership experience to provide management and technology consulting, while serving as a strategic advisor to his clients. Mr. Feinstein holds a B.S. in Engineering and B.S. in Economics as a graduate of the Wharton School of Business’ Management & Technology dual degree program at the University of Pennsylvania.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Ziosk as it continues to transform and enhance how restaurants operate and engage with customers,” says Mr. Feinstein. “Ziosk has a tremendous opportunity to apply cutting-edge technology to improve guest experiences, streamline operations, and unlock new growth for the restaurant industry. I look forward to working with Ziosk’s innovation team and our valued customers and partners to build solutions that not only meet today’s needs but also anticipate where the restaurant industry, dining experiences, and customer behaviors are headed.”

Mr. Feinstein’s responsibilities also include overseeing front-end and back-end development, cloud application development, quality assurance, and solutions engineering. His appointment underscores Ziosk’s commitment to meeting guests where they are and delivering the seamless, convenient experiences that drive guest loyalty and frequency.