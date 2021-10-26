Zippy's Restaurants Parent Makes Key Hires

FCH Enterprises, parent company of Zippy’s Restaurants and other companies, announced today that it has hired Anthony Mejia, as the Vice President of Information Technologies, Michael Jenkins, as Director of Loyalty and Customer Insights, and Mari (Galiher) Martin, as Communications and Social Media Manager.

Mejia joins FCH Enterprises as an experienced food service IT professional, most recently as the Vice President of Information Technologies at Pieology Pizzeria, and, prior to that, at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar. Additionally, Mejia has been a contributing member to the Board of Governors for the Restaurant Technology Network, which supports providing new, innovative technology solutions to restaurant operators. Mejis will oversee the technical aspects of online ordering, kitchen technology, and data engineering.

Jenkins joins Zippy's as the Director of Loyalty and Customer Insight. With over fifteen years of data-centric marketing experience, he is tasked with leading the creation of Zippy's first ever loyalty program. Most recently, Jenkins was the global product marketing lead for Samsung's free streaming TV service. He also spent five years as head of global strategy for Google's Media Lab working in Silicon Valley, London, and Los Angeles. Prior to that, he spent nearly a decade in strategic roles with leading advertising agencies, such as Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, Razorfish, and Carat. His work has been recognized by AdWeek, USA Today and the BBC.

As the manager of communications and social media, Martin oversees media relations, government affairs, community relations, and social media for all FCH Enterprises brands. Martin joined FCH Enterprises from Central Pacific Bank, where she was the digital marketing project manager, working on social media and multimedia communications. Most recently, she was managing Tidepools@CPB, the community co-working space in CPB's renovated corporate headquarters.