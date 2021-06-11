    Zoup! Eatery Sets Opening Date for Boardman, Ohio, Location

    Industry News | June 11, 2021
    Zoup! Eatery food.
    Zoup! Eatery
    Franchise co-owner and operator Hope Fossesca has been a fan of Zoup! for a long time.

    Zoup! Eatery announced the opening of its newest location in Boardman, Ohio, on Monday, June 21. The fast-casual restaurant known for its wide variety of soups and broths has built a following over the years with locations in the United States and Ontario, including 20 locations in Ohio. The restaurant is located at 1315 Boardman-Canfield Road, and residents across Boardman, Canfield, Youngstown and Austintown will be able to experience the restaurant and get a taste of what all the fuss is about.

    Franchise co-owner and operator Hope Fossesca has been a fan of Zoup! for a long time. “My husband Jim and I are very excited to introduce Zoup! to Boardman,” she says. “The first time we visited a Zoup! Eatery, we fell in love with the concept, its high-quality offerings and the atmosphere. We look forward to welcoming guests and bringing Zoup! to our vibrant community.”

    The Boardman restaurant offers a wide variety of Good, Really Good soups and broths always available for sampling, along with salads, sandwiches and additional menu categories ranging from a signature mac and cheese to organic craft beverages to nutritious bowls made with a base of bone broth, full-husk brown rice or ancient grains.

    For those wanting Zoup! to go, the eatery’s online ordering platform is available for takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery orders, making a hearty, healthy meal just a few clicks away. Feeding a crowd? All menu items are available in convenient catering sizes for groups of 10 or more.

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

    read more