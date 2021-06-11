Zoup! Eatery Sets Opening Date for Boardman, Ohio, Location

Zoup! Eatery announced the opening of its newest location in Boardman, Ohio, on Monday, June 21. The fast-casual restaurant known for its wide variety of soups and broths has built a following over the years with locations in the United States and Ontario, including 20 locations in Ohio. The restaurant is located at 1315 Boardman-Canfield Road, and residents across Boardman, Canfield, Youngstown and Austintown will be able to experience the restaurant and get a taste of what all the fuss is about.

Franchise co-owner and operator Hope Fossesca has been a fan of Zoup! for a long time. “My husband Jim and I are very excited to introduce Zoup! to Boardman,” she says. “The first time we visited a Zoup! Eatery, we fell in love with the concept, its high-quality offerings and the atmosphere. We look forward to welcoming guests and bringing Zoup! to our vibrant community.”

The Boardman restaurant offers a wide variety of Good, Really Good soups and broths always available for sampling, along with salads, sandwiches and additional menu categories ranging from a signature mac and cheese to organic craft beverages to nutritious bowls made with a base of bone broth, full-husk brown rice or ancient grains.

For those wanting Zoup! to go, the eatery’s online ordering platform is available for takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery orders, making a hearty, healthy meal just a few clicks away. Feeding a crowd? All menu items are available in convenient catering sizes for groups of 10 or more.