Zucker’s Bagels & Smoked Fish Announces 7th NYC Location

Zucker’s Bagels & Smoked Fish announced the opening of their seventh Manhattan bagel shop, located at 1065 Sixth Avenue. Floor-to-ceiling windows facing Bryant Park let the light shine into the 2,500-square foot space with 47 seats. Accents include subway tile, hand-painted murals, white oak tables, and a beautiful pastry case serving babka, rugelach and other traditional treats.

Zucker’s classic menu of hand-rolled, kettle-boiled bagels made on premises set the stage for breakfast and lunch, from signature sandwiches to make-your-own. The menu features exceptional ingredients including more than dozen types of hand-sliced fish from Acme Smoked Fish in Brooklyn, sausages from Esposito’s, fresh-brewed coffee from La Colombe, pickles from Guss’, and more. Customer favorite sandwiches include the Latke BEC and the Zucker’s Traditional featuring wild salmon from Bristol Bay, Alaska. A new sandwich dubbed The Bryant Park boasts a seared teriyaki salmon filet served with avocado, miso slaw, toasted sesame seeds, scallions and teriyaki mayo on Ciabatta bread.

Zucker’s also offers vegan options including gluten-free vegan bagels from Little Northern Bakehouse, Spero sunflower cream cheese and tofu cream cheese.

The Bryant Park location will also be the home of Zucker’s first-ever bar program, opening later this month and featuring signature cocktails, wine, beer and bar snacks for happy hour and weekend brunch.

Architect and furniture designer Enrico Tognoni transformed the lofted space which features an art installation by Brooklyn artist David Bender. The installation of gold-leafed mural panels down the length of the store is a piece of celebration; they catch light in unusual ways and appear to be flickering stars. Bender has designed unique pieces at three other Zucker’s shops around Manhattan.

This fall, Zucker’s also expanded their midtown location (370 Lexington at 41st Street) adding 70 seats and a dedicated pick-up counter. Zucker’s also opened a kiosk this year in Tribeca’s Bogardus Park dubbed Z EATZ featuring pizza bagels, hot dogs, Blue Marble soft serve and more.

Zucker’s Bryant Park along with all locations is now offering pick-up and delivery on a new platform run by TOAST. Customers can order via zuckersbagels.com and rack up loyalty points

as part of their new rewards program. Zucker’s also delivers catering throughout Manhattan and ships bagels and brunches nationwide.