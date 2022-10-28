Zunzi's Conquistador Sandwich Named One of the Best in the World

The Conquistador at Zunzi’s has been named the #7 chicken sandwich in the world by TasteAtlas.com in its roundup of the “Where to Eat the Best Chicken Sandwich in the World.” Zunzi’s Conquistador is served on warm, fresh bread with grilled chicken, crunchy romaine lettuce, tomato, provolone, Parmesan, Zunzi’s sauce, and Zunzi’s dressing. The sandwich was recommended by 13 food critics.

Comments included:

“The Conquistador promises an unforgettable experience with every chomp,” from Andy Kryza.

“The conquistador is the reigning champ,” from Savannah.com.

“O.M.G Ridiculously good chicken sandwich with a combination of sauces that leaves you repeating, O.M.G. Yeah. It’s that good,” from Patti Maghamfar.

Take their word for it and try out the nationally ranked Conquistador at Zunzi’s today at 236 Drayton St., Savannah, GA 31401 or call 912-800-0360 for more information.