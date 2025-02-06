“SHIT YEAH!” That motto is the driving force behind Zunzi’s + Zunzibar. It’s what the staff at all locations of the popular fast casual restaurant and beach-themed sports bar brands strive to make their guests say after every visit. And now it’s the title of the company’s podcast, The SHIT YEAH! Show.

“The restaurant business sucks,” says Zunzi’s + Zunzibar owner Chris Smith, who cohosts the show with brand director Dalia Simpson. “And changing that is what Zunzi’s + Zunzibar are all about. That’s why we have our SHIT YEAH! Promise, why we prioritize giving back to the communities we operate in and why it’s our mission to help our employees live their dreams.”

“’The SHIT YEAH! Show is another way for us to do that,” says Smith. “We’re going to talk to our six stakeholders—our team, franchisees, fans, community, vendors and investors—as well as people from other companies about what sucks about the restaurant industry, what they love about it and what makes them say ‘SHIT YEAH!’”

“The SHIT YEAH! Show” debuted on Oct. 28 with Smith sharing his journey from being a Five Guys franchisee while still in college to becoming a fan of Zunzi’s and eventually acquiring the company. The inaugural episode also finds Smith and Simpson discussing the ways he and the Zunzi’s + Zunzibar team work to improve the industry, from the company’s SHIT YEAH! Promise to its dedication to community outreach through ZUNZIFEST! and Smith’s “give to grow” philosophy.

The second episode features a fun, freewheeling discussion with entrepreneur William LaFlower, a former Zunzi’s team member and the founder of the Savannah-based Bandana Burger concept.

Each episode clocks in at around 26 minutes, a nod to the 26th letter of the alphabet that is also the first letter in both Zunzi’s and Zunzibar. (The company’s rewards program is called the 26 CLUB! Just text “26CLUB” to 912-207-7551 to join.) New episodes drop every Monday and can be found on Apple Podcasts and other podcast apps.