QSR and FSR Brands Join WTWH Media, LLC, Retail, Hospitality, and Food Group

Journalistic, Inc., today announced the transition of ownership for the QSR and FSR brands to WTWH Media, LLC. As a result of the transition, WTWH Media now offers a powerful network of retail, hospitality, and food media properties, which include CStore Decisions, Club+Resort Business, Club+Resort Chef, and the Chef to Chef Conference, in addition to QSR and FSR.

Founded in 1997 by Journalistic, Inc., QSR magazine delivers timely and in-depth reporting on the $350 billion quick-service restaurant industry. For 25 years, QSR has defined this market, which includes traditional fast food, fast casual, coffee, snacks, concessions, and related segments of the foodservice industry.

FSR magazine, founded by Journalistic in 2012, informs, connects, and enriches the $300 billion full-service restaurant industry, which includes independent restaurants; national, regional, and emerging restaurant chains; and multi-concept hospitality groups.

“We’re excited to begin a new chapter in the lives of these brands,” said Greg Sanders, Group Publisher of QSR and FSR. “Our audiences can continue to expect the highest quality of content from our editorial teams, websites, e-newsletters, and social channels. As part of WTWH, we can apply their infrastructure to support our digital media programming along with in-person events to fuel our growth strategy.”

"We are very excited to join forces with the QSR and FSR teams,” said John Petersen, Group Publisher, CStore Decisions and Club+Resort Business. “The synergies between these respective brands and the markets they serve are an ideal fit with CStore Decisions, the National Advisory Group (NAG), Club+Resort Business, and Chef to Chef. The timing is perfect to bring this group into the WTWH Media family, and we are eager to communicate our combined solutions to our respective marketplaces."