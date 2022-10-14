10 Technologies to Improve Workplace Safety in Your Restaurant

The workplace safety of restaurant employees is a topic that is becoming more prevalent. This is because so many people are getting injured at work. Here are some technologies that can significantly improve the level of safety in the restaurant industry.

Alert System

The first thing that needs to be done is to put in an alert system. You can set it up so that if there's an emergency or someone needs help, you will know immediately and respond accordingly. The system will send out an email or text in an emergency. This would give the staff time to quickly evacuate the building and call for help. This will also help reduce the risk of a fire or explosion injury.

Panic Button

A wireless panic button is an excellent option in the hospitality industry because it allows employees to address any situation that may arise and prevent accidents from happening. Employees can press these panic buttons to alert their manager if they feel threatened. It should be located in an accessible area, such as on the wall, inside a drawer, or even under the desk.

If a worker cannot reach this button, they may hide it in their pocket or close to them so they can reach it quickly. For example, if a worker falls off a ladder and is injured, they can press the button and get help immediately. It is also useful if an employee forgets to lock up or turn off the lights after closing.

Self-Ordering Kiosks

Self-ordering kiosks are another great way to improve workplace safety in the restaurant and hospitality industry, especially in the post-COVID future. They have been around for years, but new technologies make them more convenient for employees. Kiosks allow customers to order food and beverages by speaking with the robot using voice recognition technology.

The robot then provides menus and prices onscreen but still will enable workers to interact with customers who may not understand how to operate these machines. The kiosk also allows employees to multitask while they wait on customers and prepare food simultaneously.

Online Ordering

An online ordering system allows you to place orders from home or work without speaking to anyone over the phone or in person! This comes in handy, especially during this COVID-19 era.

The online ordering system allows customers to check out at any time of day or night, which reduces the need for wait staff at busy times, reducing health risks while increasing profits! You log into your account and upload your order information so that when someone places an order at your restaurant, it will be ready for pickup within minutes (or hours).

Online ordering is becoming more popular among restaurants that want to save money by hiring fewer workers who may not be needed during peak hours of business when more customers are entering and leaving at different times throughout the day. It allows restaurants to take advantage of technology and reduce costs while increasing convenience for their customers. This eliminates the tedious waiting for someone else to order something before you can get back to work.

CCTVs

Another technology that will help improve workplace safety in the hospitality industry is CCTV cameras. They are also a great way to watch your employees while they're on the clock. Cameras will help identify any suspicious activities or behaviors among employees or customers which could lead to an accident or injury.

This could include checking out someone acting suspiciously or looking at their time card inappropriately. This can be used as a deterrent against such behaviors and accidents, which may have happened already.

Smoke Detectors

Other technologies that will help improve workplace safety in a restaurant are those concerned with fire prevention. For example, it is essential for restaurants not only to install smoke detectors but also to ensure that they are working properly by regularly testing them on a monthly basis. This way, if any malfunction occurs, staff members will immediately know about it and take necessary actions before anything terrible happens.

Health Care Management Software

This software provides information on employees, such as their health history, medications, and allergies, as well as tracking how much time employees spend on dangerous or unhealthy tasks. The software can also create reports on dangerous situations or trends, which can help managers make changes in the workplace to prevent future accidents.

Biometric Technology

Biometric security systems are becoming more popular because they offer additional security measures that other technologies do not provide, such as facial recognition and fingerprint scanning. These systems will allow managers more control over who enters their facility, making it easier to prevent thefts or other unauthorized access into areas where employees work or store personal items like computers or cell phones.

Electronic Sign Boards and Displays

Electronic signs have become common at businesses across the country because they provide quick feedback for employees about what's going on and information about policies or procedures related to safety issues at the company's facility.

They are also a great way to notify your employees about the hours they need to be in the restaurant. They can be used to tell them when they should arrive at work, when their shift starts and ends, or even when they can leave early if no customers are waiting for them.

Smartphone Apps

Smartphone technology has become increasingly important in the workplace, with some of the most common apps intended for safety reasons. Many smartphone applications can be used to keep track of employees or monitor the number of people entering and leaving a building, for example.

Some smartphone applications have been developed specifically for the restaurant industry, such as those that allow managers to check on staff positions and locations at all times.

Similarly, some smartphone applications allow restaurants to record incidents with a risk of injury or property damage, which can then be used as evidence against employees who may have committed such acts.

The first step toward improving workplace safety generally is to have a plan to deal with any problems that may arise. This should include a risk assessment, which will help determine potential hazards and how best to avoid them. It will also help identify other areas where improvements can be made.

Yasmine Mustafa is a social entrepreneur and the CEO and cofounder of ROAR for Good. Based in Philadelphia, ROAR is a woman-led and mission-driven technology company dedicated to cultivating safer workplaces. Their staff safety platform, The AlwaysOn™, is specifically designed for the hotel industry to summon help with one touch of a button. Fueled by a passion to leverage technology for good, she leads the ROAR team in their mission to create safer workplaces and empowered communities.