8 Ideas to Promote Your Coffee Shop in 2022

A new year is a perfect time to shed your old marketing strategy and start something new. Whether you’ve just opened up a new coffee shop or you’ve been in the game for years, it’s time to brainstorm some new ideas to keep your marketing strategy and content fun and fresh for 2022. Keeping your customers engaged is no easy feat, but by changing up your strategy and trying new things, you might just draw in the crowd you’ve been missing.

2021 was a whirlwind for many coffee shops, making it hard to keep customers engaged while adjusting to new pandemic protocols. While the pandemic protocols may stretch into 2022, there’s no reason you can’t energize your marketing strategy with some fun new ideas.

Check out these eight ideas for promoting your coffee shop in 2022.

Upgrade Your Loyalty Program

One of the best ways to attract new customers and retain current ones is by offering free products through loyalty programs. A loyalty program allows you to reward customers for their frequent purchases, incentivizing them to return for multiple visits. Loyalty programs can work in a few different ways—by offering points that can be redeemed for purchases or offering a free item after a certain number of purchases.

Loyalty programs come in many forms, such as:

Punch cards

Digital tracking

Rewards cards

Offering rewards or loyalty program cards or digital tracking is a great way to establish repeat customers, and these cards or programs should be offered to every customer. Employees should be able to explain the benefits of these cards and why the customer should have one. Customers will get a free drink or pastry (or whatever you choose), and you’ll have started the process of turning a first-time visitor into a loyal customer.

Offer Reusable Mugs and Refills

Many people choose where to shop based on their shared values. For some, coffee shops that offer incentives for the use of reusable mugs make those shops more appealing. By providing a program that allows customers to use a reusable cup or mug for a slight discount on their drink, you’ll please these types of customers, save money on cup costs, and play a part in protecting the environment.

Many coffee shops also offer refills on select beverages when customers dine in. By offering refills on simple drinks like drip coffee or hot tea, customers may be more likely to stick around (and make further purchases).

After all, owning a coffee shop is all about creating an environment where people like to hang out, study, and get work done. Creating a place where people want to spend their time is essential for your success. Adding additional incentives only sweetens the deal.

Run a Stellar Social Media Campaign

If your shop doesn’t have a strong social media presence, this should be your primary marketing focus in 2022. By creating a cohesive, creative social media strategy in the new year, you can attract new customers and turn your current customers into regulars and superfans of your business.

To plan out a stellar social media campaign, you’ll need to have an abundance of ideas for great posts and stories, as well as a visual strategy for those posts. When posting on Instagram, theming can go a long way. Not only that but using social media as a continuation of your coffee shop’s theme and brand can do a lot for brand recognition.

Use social media to showcase:

Products

Employees

Events

Promotions



More and more people follow businesses on social media these days, so it’s essential to keep up your presence there. Most importantly, have fun with it, and let the personality of your business show through everything you post.

Upgrade Your Menus and Signs

If you go into a coffee shop and notice that their menus don’t match their brand and their digital menu boards are hard to read, that’s kind of a turn-off, right? Having a cohesive visual brand strategy across all marketing materials, including menu design (takeout menus, digital menu boards, digital menus), loyalty cards, flyers, signs, and social media materials, is a great way to build brand recognition. Not only that, but customers are more likely to patronize your coffee shop if it looks well put together.

To do this, you can either hire a graphic designer, create your menus from scratch, or start with a menu template. Many template-based design tools offer corresponding templates for social media, flyers, and more, making it easy for your brand to be cohesive across print and digital platforms.

Promote your coffee shop by changing up your menus with the season. Adding new drinks and flavors throughout the year will keep customers returning to try new things. Plus, you can promote new flavors and drinks on your social media pages!

Get into Short-Form Content Creation

Short-form content creation has taken off in the past few years. Between TikTok and Instagram Reels, many social media users are turning to funny or educational short-form content to fill their time. One of the great things about TikTok is that the engagement rates are high no matter your follower level, and the algorithm will show your content to viewers interested in coffee!

Creating viral content is a great way to get your name out there and reach more potential customers. Here are some ideas for your next TikTok or Reel:

Mesmerizing latte art

Drink-making videos

Employee introductions

Tours around your coffee shop

Educational videos about coffee

Don’t Be Afraid to Try Influencer Marketing

Influencer marketing is another tactic that has taken off in recent years: 54 percent of Gen Z and 49 percent of millennials state that they prefer to be influenced on social media over other methods. When someone they follow supports a business, it gives that business further credibility. Not only that, but the influencer’s followers will be more inclined to check it out.

When partnering with local influencers, you’ll want to make sure that you choose people who share your values and love your brand. While some brands pay any random influencer to promote their products, these partnerships are much more valuable when the influencer actually likes the product.

Attend Local Events

Attending local events is a great way to get your brand out there. Festivals, fairs, pop-up events, and farmer’s markets are an excellent opportunity to make additional revenue while increasing brand awareness.

You should offer a limited menu at these events as well as samples, so people can try your drinks or pastries without having to pay anything. Samples are a great way to promote your product, convincing people to buy the full size without doing much selling.

By hanging around at these types of events, you’ll also increase brand recognition, and people will be more likely to seek out your store after meeting you at an event.

Make the Most of the New Year

Are you ready to take your marketing strategy to the next level? Marketing is ever-changing, so adapting to new trends is necessary for your success. By following these trends, your coffee shop is sure to increase brand recognition and revenue in the new year.

So, try out something new for your business at the start of 2022. You might just find that it’s what your marketing strategy has been missing.

Megan Prevost is a marketing content writer for MustHaveMenus. She has her BFA in Creative Writing for Entertainment and is passionate about food, entertainment, and cats. Her work has been published in The Daily Fandom and FanSided.