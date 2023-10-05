Are Restaurants Getting the Best Value Out of Sports Partnerships?

What do McDonald's, Pizza Hut, Burger King, Dunkin', Taco Bell, Jimmy John's, Chipotle and Little Caesars all have in common? In the last four years, all of them have dug deep and paid the price for eye-wateringly expensive ad spots during the biggest sporting event in the (U.S.) calendar. And that's just the national spots, going regionally, you'll double, maybe even treble that list as smaller challenger quick-service brands try to raise their profile while everyone is ... grabbing a beer, topping up their bowl of chips, or grabbing one last sloppy joe for the final quarter.

Whether there is true ROI (for even the biggest brands) in booking a spot during the Super Bowl is not a question I’m prepared to ask. What I'm really interested in, rather, is a legend from a completely different sporting arena: baseball's Billy Beane. Beane made ROI his personal mission, building a team on a budget by using data to reveal the most undervalued players in the game. While they may not be the very best, they offered value and enabled Beane to build a historically successful roster on a budget.

This got me thinking, given the close-affinity so many quick-service brands have with sport—whether it's through sponsorship, advertising, college teams, pro leagues or individual players—as to whether the tendency to default to the big three (football, basketball and baseball) means we’re missing out on something which could generate real impact? Especially when it comes to smaller, challenger brands, none of which would have the sort of deep pockets needed to make a big splash at the Super Bowl... What would Billy Beane do for them?!

According to data gathered by GWI over the last four years, there are approximately 71.7 million Americans who are actively interested in watching sports. Of those, 36.3 million say they are regular customers of "fast food" restaurants.

While there are no big surprises in the sports folks are most passionate about following—though I am slightly surprised to see winter sports ranking so highly—it’s interesting to note that quick-service customers are generally likely to be less engaged with the most popular sports.