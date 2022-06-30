How Paying Our Employees More Helped Reduce Labor Costs and Increase Profits

The virtuous circle of well-paid and well-managed employees kept getting stronger. More talented, engaged workers produced more consistent, high-quality food that is delivered faster and with friendlier customer service. In turn, this increased both throughput in general and throughput per employee, resulting in more tips for each employee. We were encouraged enough to further increase wages and bonuses.
Key benefits we experienced by fostering a well-paid, well-managed employee virtuous circle:
- We experienced much higher profits and volume. Since 2018, our profits have gone up almost 400 percent, even after allowing for inflation. In this same time period, our volume has increased more than 110 percent, once again after adjusting for inflation.
- We have a more effective new employee training system because our process is based on mentoring.
- Our improved training has allowed us to do more cross-training. This, combined with the larger shifts we needed to accommodate higher volume sales, helped us to be a little more flexible with scheduling, which we all know, is an important component of competing for workers who are attracted to the gig economy.
- Our customers have also become more enthusiastic and engaged with our cafes which is very satisfying and enjoyable for our employees which in turn helps to create higher employee engagement.
- Many of our employees are now invaluable brand ambassadors, both while they’re working in the cafes and when they’re not. Since the marketing budget for most of our cafes is 1 percent of sales, this type of grassroots marketing has a positive, but incalculable impact for us.
- Turnover rates for experienced key workers and shift managers have dropped significantly to approximately 50 percent from about 80 percent in 2018.
The combination of the six benefits listed above helped to reduce cost of labor as a percentage of sales from 33 to 27 percent in four years.
It’s worth mentioning that there are additional reasons our volume and profits have gone up as much as they have because we reinvented our company in more ways than already mentioned. These include remodeling the cafes, adding state-of-the-art technologies and expanding our menu to include healthier foods. But many of these improvements were in place by the end of 2018, so we give our management, and especially the engaged workers they hired, trained and mentored, much of the credit.
We’re not the only restaurants experiencing the virtuous circle effects driven by well-paid, well-managed and engaged workers. In addition to the four well-known companies noted earlier, there are many small chains and indies that are benefiting from virtuous circles similar to ours. While large franchised chains may not be able to consistently generate these results among all their franchisees, some individual franchise groups, even large management groups that operate several different brands, have created invaluable virtuous circles among their workers and managers.
We believe creating and benefiting from this type of virtuous circle (or virtuous cycle of virtuous circles) can be achieved by most restaurants as long as they have the right management. How to get there will vary from company to company, but no one should underestimate the potential cost and time it involves to successfully achieve this. (The status quo often feels less risky compared to the disruption that can be caused by making big changes.)
It’s worth noting, however, that Starbucks, a company we read about almost daily, seems to be in danger of losing the powerful HR virtuous circle the company created. Maybe they set expectations too high among their baristas, or maybe management took their eye off the ball and focused on stock buybacks instead of investing more in their workers. Possibly, a virtuous circle can’t last forever and reinventing most organizations is needed from time to time. After all, everything changes over time including the factors that lead to virtuous circles.
Naturally, there is a limit to the ROI on increasing employee compensation. We don’t know if we’ve reached that point or not yet. But we’d rather pay a little more than we have to, despite the margin compression pressures caused by skyrocketing COGS and energy, in order to maximize this ROI. Well beyond the financial benefits we’ve experienced doing this, we, like most of our employees, are both enjoying working at The Works more than we ever have.
Even though we started our transformation at the top of our org chart, we’ve never forgotten that the most important stakeholders and the heart and soul of our company are the front-line workers.
Richard French is the CEO and principal founder of the Works Café, a nine location, fast-casual chain in Northern New England and Upstate New York. The Works Café was included in QSR’s most recent 40/40 List.