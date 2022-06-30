How Paying Our Employees More Helped Reduce Labor Costs and Increase Profits

Six years ago, we decided to focus on completely reinventing our company, especially how it was organized and how we could improve the performance of our front-line workers. So, we stopped looking for new locations in order to concentrate on this goal.

We started by studying companies we admired such as In-N-Out Burger, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, and Shake Shack. Specifically, we wanted to analyze how they were able to pay all their employees more than we did while also generating higher profits. The most important discovery we made, not surprisingly, was that these companies hire and retain the best managers at all levels.

We decided to start our process by replacing our senior management team, two DMs in our case, with more talented, engaged and hands-on leaders. This turned out to be very costly and time-consuming. For the first time in the company’s 28-year history, we retained an expensive but well-connected, restaurant-industry specific, head-hunter who was highly recommended by a very reliable source. We then interviewed about a dozen candidates he presented to us and eventually settled on two we wanted for our team. Unfortunately, we chose wrong because within two years, we had to start this long, expensive process over again. However, we definitely learned from the mistakes we made on this first search.

Before we began our second search, we changed the DM job description to require them to work five days a week in the cafes and we eliminated admin days in an office behind a desk. With a high-quality laptop, they could take their office with them to the cafes. We believed this new, hands-on, DM job framework, was crucial to attracting the best candidates for our needs and helped us better manage our new DMs and their job expectations. We also decided to limit the number of cafes that each DM would be responsible for to four locations so they could spend extra time in the café(s) that needed additional help. For example, locations that were transitioning to new GMs or were training a large number of new employees. In addition, they were now required to visit each location at least once a week, unless they reported a good reason not to.

We eventually chose two candidates who didn’t have the impressive resumes the first two DMs had, but who seemed to be more hands-on, hard-working and talented. In addition, we made sure they were a stronger fit for our community-minded café culture because we learned it was crucial. This time we got it right.

To help our new DMs supervise and sometimes manage the cafes, we installed multiple cameras in all locations. Although we appreciate their value in reducing theft and catching obvious employee misconduct, we primarily use the cameras for management. For instance, they’re invaluable for scheduling. Aside from the obvious costs of over scheduling, we believe too many workers with little to do is unhealthy for our culture. Moreover, bored workers are not happy, especially those who like to work hard (and pretty much every restaurant prefers employees who like to work hard). On the other hand, not scheduling enough workers, leads to employee burnout and slower customer service. The cameras also allow us to give both positive feedback and constructive criticism to individual shift managers and sometimes to entire shifts of workers.

The next step in our turnaround was to gradually replace the majority of our café GMs with higher caliber, more competent, engaged and hands-on managers. The long process of reinventing The Works’ org chart in this way, hiring a stronger management team, was disruptive in many ways, but resulted in improvements that led to many favorable outcomes that triggered other favorable outcomes throughout the organization over the next two years. Thus, we created a powerful virtuous circle.

For example, and this was strategic for us, one of the changes our new DMs made was to turn our POS system around in order to make it easier for customers to leave tips. We soon had evidence that the extra pay this generated helped to attract and retain more engaged workers. We wanted to maximize the positive impact these better paid employees made, so we significantly increased their wages and added bonuses as well. Soon, we had the highest paid fast-casual workers in most, if not all, of the markets we’re located in.