Using Amazon's Blueprint to Transform Your Restaurant

The second step in the process is effectively using this technology to achieve operational excellence. Excellent operators can accurately forecast store traffic, keep the right amount of inventory on hand for what guests will order, and staff the store with the number of employees needed to provide the guest experience expected for their brand.

By achieving operational excellence, the natural result is lower cost of goods sold (COGS) numbers and an efficient amount of labor expense on the prime cost report. These in turn produce the desired outcome of increased store profitability, completing the first cycle on the flywheel.

Once there is profitability at the store level, the second wheel is initiated to contribute to the same desired outcome that the first wheel produces. To understand this wheel, it is best to review it in reverse order (see diagram above). Start with what would contribute the most to store-level profitability. COGS and labor have already been addressed, leaving sales growth as the last element to discuss regarding prime cost.

The leading indicator of sales performance and future sales performance is a measurement of customer sentiment. Because customers make decisions based on the experiences of others, a strong experience is the precursor to increasing sales at the store level. This third step in the second wheel can be measured by the quality and quantity of customer reviews.

To garner a large quantity of quality customer reviews, restaurants must provide amazing customer experiences. Regardless of concept type, restaurants earning 1,500 4.5-star reviews on Yelp tend to provide friendly interactions, clean facilities, solid speed of service, and high order accuracy. Most of these functions are done by a person as opposed to a machine or piece of software.

Software can’t smile at customers or clean the bathrooms. People do. The remaining step in the flywheel, “employee experience,” is one of the most important because it links the two wheels together. Amazing, tenured, capable, happy, dependable people are what drive excellent guest experiences – which lead to great customer reviews, which lead to more sales – which drives top line revenue.

The key is to redirect the profits achieved through operational excellence to invest it in employees by offering higher salaries and building a great culture that promotes long tenure at your business. Experienced, happy employees drive increased sales.

Now, go back to the original questions – does your team understand these dynamics? How effectively is each step working in your business? Which steps could use some attention? The better your restaurant understands these relationships along the flywheel and works to dial them in, the sooner you will be able to “step back” to an extent and watch growth unfold in your business.

Morgan Harris is the Co-Founder and Chief Customer Advocate at Restaurant365.