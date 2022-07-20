The Pizza Industry Adjusts in the Wake of COVID-19

Has “pizza fatigue” set in for consumers? BTIG analyst Peter Saleh believes there’s evidence one of the industry’s early COVID stars has begun to dim a bit. The category, as reports suggested, absorbed the pandemic’s disruptions better than peers. Pizza witnessed the largest per-dollar order jump in limited service, according to Sense360, with figures per transaction increasing 11 percent. This was a common theme throughout, but definitely in pizza. Customers made fewer trips, yet ordered more.

As then-Domino’s CEO Ritch Allison said (he retired in April) at the time, “While we certainly brought new customers into the brand over the last year, the story of 2020 was more about the frequency and loyalty of our existing customer base. Our customers ordered more often. And when they did, they also ordered more items.”

In the April 2020 depths, Sense360 showed quick-service transactions as a whole to be down 26 percent. Pizza, however, fell 14 percent. Coupled with the higher checks due to trip consolidation, pizza was tracking only 5 percent lower in sales, while the broader limited-service world was 20 percent below.

Looking at a set of data that did not include third-party delivery, there was a decline of nearly 40 percent for credit and debit sales industry-wide. Transaction volume plunged by almost half, but average check sizes grew 16 percent compared to the same week in 2019.

The reason pizza chains embraced a tailwind wasn’t a gray one. Customers had no adoption gap to cross when it came to accessing pizza brands off-premises. Pizza, and Chinese food, were native to delivery long before the proliferation of the space. Also, comfort food made a comeback in 2020 as chaos entered consumers’ lives and spending habits. Two in three Americans, according to a national survey by OnePoll for Farm Rich, reverted back to childhood food favorites.

So pizza had a combo-effect working in its favor that was hard to rival. Those results came to bear from day one. Papa Johns’ 2020 same-store sales rocketed 17.6 percent in North America. AUVs crossed $1 million for the first time in company history (they were about $850,000 18 months earlier). Median unit profits and margins were some of the highest in the company’s history, and the biggest gains came from the bottom quintile of stores.

Domino’s domestic fiscal 2020 comps rose 11.5 percent as the brand posted net U.S. openings of 116 in just Q4 (229 for the year). Pizza Hut began to fire up figures in Q3 2020 as its U.S. division generated 2 percent same-store sales growth, or 8 percent on a two-year view. Off-premises was up 17 percent and the company, over the previous year, went from negative net expansion to opening nearly 200 net venues in Q3, or more than 300 better than the prior calendar.

Of late, however, the climate has tightened. Pizza Hut’s comps declined 6 percent in its most recent report, year-over-year. Domino’s fell 3.6 percent—its second negative turn in the past three quarters after 41 straight of positive gains. Papa Johns was the lone “Big 3” public chain in the green with Q1 comps 1.9 percent higher against a lap of 26.2 percent.

Part of this, naturally, is measuring against a unicorn peak where dine-in fell off the map. But there are broader pressures to consider.

Saleh recently conducted channel checks with Papa Johns to get a sense of where this conversation is headed. Driver availability and slowing sales trends “as consumers experience pizza fatigue more than two years into the pandemic,” led Saleh to reduce estimates for Q2 and the full year.

Saleh now believes Papa Johns will produce comps of 0.2 and 1.1 percent, respectively, down from 0.8 and 1.9 percent. He predicts Q2 and full year EPS of 77 cents and $3.38, which is a slight slide from 79 cents and $3.46, respectively.