The 40/40 List: 2023 Edition

Innovation, opportunity, and hardships spur entrepreneurship. And that’s always been the case for quick-service’s most inventive corner, fast casual. While COVID-19’s grip has lightened, there remain roadblocks, from rising costs to labor to a consumer grappling with uncertain economic conditions. But this hasn’t curbed the growth and inspiration of a new generation of brands.

Our seventh edition of the 40/40 List once again recognizes 40 fast casuals with fewer than 40 locations that we believe are on the verge of something big. Whether just getting started or prepping for major expansion, this list of restaurants has designs to catapult out of the pandemic’s depths and into a future rife with potential.

Check out the entire 40/40 List here.

