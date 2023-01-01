Can Fast-Food Restaurants Surge America’s EV Charging Network?

The roar of gas-guzzling engines is slowly being replaced by the hum of electric motors. S&P Global Mobility projects that electric vehicles (EVs) could make up 40 percent of the country’s total car sales by 2030. Even more optimistic forecasts suggest that number could climb to over 50 percent.

With such rapid expansion in the EV market, the number of public charging stations will need to increase drastically to meet demand. S&P Global Mobility estimates the current number of chargers will need to grow by more than eightfold over the next six years.

According to federal data, there are more than 3 million EVs on the road and over 130,000 public charging stations across the country. The White House wants to grow the number of chargers to more than 500,000 via the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program (NEVI), a $5 billion initiative aimed at creating an accessible and convenient coast-to-coast charging network by 2030.

That’s where quick-service restaurants enter the picture.

“Unlike when you pull up to a gas station, where it takes five minutes to fill up your tank, EV charging takes more time,” says Abby Risner, an attorney at Greensfelder who works with clients in both the energy and franchising industries. “It’s a great opportunity for restaurants in particular to integrate an additional offer for their customers.”

With more than 20,000 restaurants across the country, Subway is the largest chain in the U.S. by store count. Chief operating and insights officer Mike Kappitt says the brand can use its “unmatched footprint” to help grow the country’s charging infrastructure. That’s why the sandwich chain is teaming up with GenZ EV Solutions and Red E Charging to build Subway Oasis charging parks.

“Our partnership will elevate the EV driver experience by offering canopies with several EV charging ports, picnic tables, restrooms, Wi-Fi, playgrounds, and green spaces,” Kappitt says. “The project is designed to offer added convenience for our on-the-go guests while doing good for the planet and generating incremental revenue for franchisees.”

To kick things off, Subway is working with its partners to install smaller charging stations this year. Those initial sites will feature fast chargers that provide a 120-mile charge in under 20 minutes for around $20.

“The pilot phase of the rollout will include smaller-format, fast-charging stations at select new or newly remodeled restaurants,” Kappitt says.

As an incentive for guests to plug in, Subway will offer dedicated promotions that are only available while utilizing the chargers. It plans to use insights from the pilot locations to shape its strategy for building out larger, more ambitious charging parks going forward.

“We are working closely with GenZ EV Solutions to determine the right format and number of locations for the Subway EV Charging Oasis parks, using research and guest insights, as well as considering the expected timeline for development based on market conditions,” Kappitt says. “Funding of the charging parks will vary per location and franchisee.”

Following the launch of an “eco-restaurant” model a decade ago, the move into EV charging is one of Subway’s biggest sustainability initiatives to date. It comes on the heels of a multi-year transformation journey that includes a focus on menu innovation, modernization of restaurants, and improvements to the overall guest experience.

“As part of our journey to be better, we’re taking a fresh look at how we make an impact on the world around us,” Kappitt says. “As a global company, sustainability is important to our brand and we’re committed to developing innovative solutions that will result in better living, better businesses, and a better planet.”