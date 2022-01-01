Clean Juice, Tim Tebow, and the Start of Purpose-Driven Growth

Landon Eckles is getting into a story on Clean Juice’s origins when Tim Tebow interjects. “If she wouldn’t give [the food] to one of y’alls 19 kids, why would you do that?” he jokes, referencing the brand’s early guidepost—to serve product Landon and his wife, Kat, would be comfortable giving their children (there are actually five). The rapport between Tebow, the 6-foot-3, former Heisman Trophy winner, and the husband-wife duo behind one of the country’s fastest-growing franchises, however, is evident. And it’s a relationship that began much like Clean Juice did in 2014 when it debuted in Huntersville, North Carolina—from a view broader than ROI.

Clean Juice was opening a store in Nocatee, a planned community located in northern St. Johns County, Florida, minutes from where Tebow won a state football title at Nease High School. Tebow was sampling juices and products and asked to meet the brass.

“And when Tebow says that, you go,” Landon recalls.

The Eckles flew down and met with Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh. Landon says they didn’t talk about business “for months.” It was mostly a conversation around making an impact with Tebow’s Quarters 4 Kids initiative, and finding synergy. For three hours, Tebow adds, they spoke about ministry, exercise, and even Jiu-Jitsu.

That’s not to say Tebow’s mind wasn’t churning, though. “I started to understand the background of all the product [Clean Juice touts itself as the nation’s first and only USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise],” Tebow says. “Since I was 15, I’ve just been so focused on health. I believe in the stewardship of it. I believe what we put in our body either gives us life or it takes life. And what I mean by that is it takes focus, it takes energy, or we lose it from it ... If we want to actually live life to the fullest and the best, let’s give ourselves the nutrients to actually do that.”

In August 2021, Clean Juice unveiled Tebow as its official brand ambassador and got moving on activations. This included social media, web, point-of-purchase materials, product development (Tebow had his own curated meal), and the company’s first national TV spot.

“Started with a handshake and slowly worked into the partnership,” Tebow says.

Clean Juice billed the partnership as an accelerant for its next stage of growth. Or as Tebow puts it, helping “make it a household name in the organic food and beverage business.”

The chain opened seven stores in Q2 of this year and awarded an additional 13 units to first-time and multi-unit franchisees. That brought the total number of Clean Juice locations in the company’s system to 203, with 127 opened and 76 in development as of September. Its same-store sales rose 3 percent, year-over-year, with the total guest percentage up more than 9 percent from Q2 2021. Clean Juice cracked the Inc. 5000 for the fourth calendar and was ranked No. 21 on the top fast-food brands to watch.

It’s been a quick rise. Clean Juice had 72 franchise outlets at year-end 2019, which was up 25 net from the prior year. The brand would add a net of 17 locations in 2020 and 2021, respectively, alongside six corporate venues (none opened last year as franchising, which launched six years ago, has settled in as the main path).

Clean Juice reported its best Q4 in brand history to close 2021 with cumulative same-store sales gains of 20 percent. Across the year, comps rose 16 percent against COVID-riddled 2020. But notably, the brand served more than 3.3 million total guests, which was 41 percent higher.

The period also included franchise entries into four fresh markets—Connecticut, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Montana.

Tebow’s role in this evolving story isn’t going to just be a front-facing one. On September 21, Clean Juice opened its third Northeast Florida location in the St. John’s Town Center, wedged between a Visionworks and BurgerFi. And Tebow was the franchisee.