Drew Brees and Smalls Sliders Game Plan for National Stardom

Twelve years ago, Drew Brees was sitting in a Jimmy John’s near Purdue University, enjoying his favorite order (a No. 9, no cheese, add hot peppers) for what felt like the first time in ages.

He’d been a devoted fan for a decade, starting with his early days at the school’s freshman dorm, when he relied on the sandwich to fuel late-night study sessions. But neither San Diego, where he started his pro-football career with the Chargers, nor New Orleans, where he cemented his legacy with the Saints, had any stores.

“I was ordering that sandwich three times a week during my college days,” Brees says. “After I left, I could only get my Jimmy John’s when I was visiting Purdue, which was only a couple times a year. Ten years after leaving college, I was back in the shop at Purdue, taking a bite out of a No. 9, and I finally said, ‘That’s it. I have to bring this to New Orleans.’”

He called a former teammate who worked in the corporate office and asked what he needed to do to get the sandwich chain down in The Big Easy. As luck would have it, the company had just opened up the territory for franchising.

That call was the first step in a journey that would see Brees become a franchisee, co-owner, or investor in a growing number of franchises, including Jimmy John’s, Dunkin’, and Everbowl, to name a few. It also set him on the path toward Smalls Sliders, an emerging quick-service chain on the precipice of explosive growth.

The brand serves a hyper-focused menu of cheeseburger sliders from a roughly 800-square-foot shipping container affectionately dubbed “the can.” Brees is gearing up to open his first franchised location later this year, but he’s been at the forefront since day one. The former NFL quarterback and future Hall of Famer is an initial investor and co-owner alongside Brandon Landry, the founder of Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux.

This isn’t the first time they’ve teamed up to drive the rapid expansion of a restaurant born in the Bayou State. Brees has been Landry’s partner at Walk-On’s since 2015. The sports bar had three corporate locations and was looking to grow through franchising when the pair first linked up eight years ago. Brees bought into the business on the franchisor side, taking a 25 percent stake and leveraging his perspective as a Jimmy John’s operator to support the brand’s rapid franchise expansion. Since then, the footprint has grown to more than 75 locations nationwide.

Brees says all of his business ventures begin with a genuine affinity for the brand. With Walk-On’s, it was the elevated menu, stellar customer service, and “incredible vibe” within the restaurant that caught his attention. He first encountered the brand after Landry opened a location in downtown New Orleans.

“I’d always wanted to open up a sports bar concept with a focus on great food,” he says. “The first time I walked into that Walk-On’s, I looked around and said, ‘I don’t think I could build it any better than it’s been built right here. I need to figure out who did this.’”

Brees reached out to Landry to find out more about the business. He learned that the name stemmed from the founder’s time as a walk-on basketball player at LSU. Unlike star players on scholarship, Landry was an unrecruited and unsigned athlete. That meant he had to work hard and hustle to keep his spot.

Landry used that walk-on mentality–putting the team above everything else and persevering no

matter what hand you’re dealt–as a theme to run his sports bar. The result was a people-first culture that feeds the organization from the top down and starts with humble leadership.

“That was something I learned through my time as an athlete, too,” Brees says. “It’s all about having the right people in the right places, and making sure everybody embraces their role and understands that they’re part of something much greater than themselves.”