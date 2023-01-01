Dutch Dynasty: The Story of the Next Great Coffee Brand

On September 15, 2021, Dutch Bros cofounder and executive chairman Trav Boersma stood center stage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, donning sunglasses and a “Rage Against the Machine” T-shirt—emblematic of his company’s rebellious beginnings.

With a gavel in his right hand, Trav used his left to count down and prepare a chant. He and the team surrounding him shouted “DUTCH” while the crowd responded “BROS.” Shortly after, he reared back the gavel well above his head and smashed it against the sound block four times. He then lifted the gavel straight into the air and turned to both sides, making sure everyone understood the gravity of the moment. Judging by the smiles, claps, yells, and cheers, it was clear they did.

Dutch Bros was now a public company, marking one of the chain’s greatest achievements.

CEO Joth Ricci, who stood behind Trav, recalls Wall Street as an “eye-opening” experience, and one that he couldn’t be more proud of. The celebration wasn’t restricted to top brass either. Dutch Bros brought about 100 team members to the New York Stock Exchange, many of whom had never been to the Big Apple. It was an opportunity to not only share a special occasion with employees but to allow them to witness a different side of the business.

It was representative of a culture that hadn’t waned in three decades.

“To be with Trav and his family and to celebrate the event with them, and to really have respect for the 30-year journey basically that the family had been on to get to this point and to have them see this brand that they started and that they cultivated and they loved, to be able to be put on really the national—if not the global—stage of going public was really great,” Ricci says. “And to watch Trav ring the bell was a moment in my career that I will never forget.”

Humble Beginnings

In 1992, 21-year-old Trav and his 38-year-old brother Dane were in different places in life. Dane was a father of three, while Trav was “footloose and fancy-free,” he says.

They were third-generation dairy farmers in Oregon facing new mandates that would’ve required $150,000 worth of investment. The two were hardly paying the bills as it was.

When it came time to sell the herd, Dane was left at a crossroads. He earned in the neighborhood of $50,000 to $60,000 from the sale and lived a frugal life, but he wanted to make sure his kids could get Air Jordans or make trips to Disneyland. Dane considered getting a job at Walmart or West Coast-based grocery chain, Fred Meyer.

“I was like, ‘Hold up. What? You can’t go do that,’” Trav says. “‘I mean we’ve had all these ideas man. I mean we should at least explore one of them, see what happens.’”

At the time, Trav routinely drank vanilla lattes and suggested they open an espresso cart. To which Dane responded, “what’s an espresso?”

So Trav took him to a local drive-thru called Western Expresso, run by a “hokey, but super smiley” woman who was barefoot and knew customers by name. Dane received his drink first, and Trav couldn’t have asked for a better reaction.

“I look over and he’s licking the milk foam off,” Trav says. “This is unbelievable. I’m like, ‘That’s what I’m talking about dude.’ And so I got mine and we started talking about it. We just dove in.”

In search of an equipment supplier, the brothers drove through the I-5 corridor jamming to the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, Cream, and Chicago. They stopped in Portland to meet with Boyd’s Coffee, but the pitch sounded too similar to a used car salesman. Trav and Dane then met with a company in Seattle that showed promise, but the true prize came in Eugene, Oregon, when they met Paul Leighton—a future mentor and friend. He taught the brothers how to pull shots, steam milk, and make cappuccinos, and provided them with several coffee varietals to play with.

Now fully supplied, they invited friends and family to serve as guinea pigs for their budding espresso business.

“It was some of the best times ever as I look back on them, man,” Trav says.