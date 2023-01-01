The Future of Concessions is Already Here

With Shaquille O’Neal as a founder and a lineup of handheld menu items, Big Chicken is a natural fit for concessions. Founded five years ago by the NBA Hall of Famer, the fast-casual chain is rapidly expanding its footprint in stadiums and arenas.

The brand opened its first concession stand in Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena in late 2021, and by early 2023, it had surpassed 100,000 sandwiches sold in the venue.

“I don’t think anyone could have imagined how successful we would be in these arenas,” CEO Josh Halpern says. “Now, we’re entering arenas constantly, and it’s a major part of our strategy.”

The Climate Pledge Arena outlet was the first fast-casual restaurant in the country to feature Amazon’s Just Walk Out Technology and Amazon One, enabling guests to forgo the long lines that are a perennial part of the game day experience. The system is similar to Amazon Go, the tech giant’s cashierless convenience store, but instead of packaged snacks and drinks, fans are returning to their seats with a Shaq-approved crispy chicken sandwich.

Just Walk Out lets guests insert their credit card at the location’s entry gate or hover their palm over an Amazon One device before entering. Leveraging computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning—the same technologies that power self-driving cars—it determines what items they take from Big Chicken, and the credit card they inserted or linked to their Amazon One ID is charged for the purchase.

“The reason for Just Walk Out is fairly simple,” Halpern says. “Food isn’t the main draw when you go to a sporting event or a concert. It’s a great part of the experience, but the draw is the game or the concert itself. So, the question becomes, how can we reduce friction? How can we get the best food in the shortest amount of time possible, so fans can get back to their seats and watch the game?”

The location is operated by Delaware North, which manages hospitality services at nearly 50 sports and entertainment venues worldwide. It’s just one example of the company’s focus on tech-driven frictionless fan experiences coming out of the pandemic.

Jamie Obletz, president of Delaware North Sportservice, says concessions at stadiums and arenas are evolving faster than they ever have before.

“You had a period of 12-18 months where everything went dark,” he says. “When venues did start reopening, it was initially to no fans or with restricted capacities. It was tough going, but it gave us the opportunity to think about the business at a deeper level and dream of what it could be when we reopened. Even more importantly than giving us the time to think that through, it gave us the change management inertia we needed.”

Conversations around innovation and new service models were happening before venues went dark, but Obletz says that 12–18 months period was the catalyst Delaware North needed to “supercharge” those efforts. One of the biggest changes was taking the business cashless, a move he says simplified operations, improved labor efficiency, increased speed of service, and expanded the size of the average transaction.

“As we’ve implemented a cashless footprint, we’ve integrated new ways of serving guests,” Obletz says. “We’ve transitioned a large part of our business away from traditional belly-up stands, and we’ve gone to marketplace concepts, where you can enter a market and have more free reign over what you’re picking. Then, when you exit that market, we’ve got everything from self-checkout to autonomous checkout, to digital camera-based checkout.”