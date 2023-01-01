The Future of Concessions is Already Here

Aramark also is embracing digital innovation. The company’s data science and design teams were studying technology and consumer interest trends like touchless and frictionless vendor experiences before the pandemic. By the time reopening began, it had developed a slew of innovations that could limit close contact and reduce congestion at the more than 200 stadiums and arenas it serves.
“Our clients were looking for things that were more frictionless coming out of COVID,” says Alicia Woznicki, vice president of design and innovation at Aramark. “We have the solutions to do that, and they also happen to really enhance the fan experience, too.”
Already commonplace in the greater retail market, self-order kiosks have emerged as a key area of focus.
“It was something that we weren’t getting a lot of adoption from pre-pandemic,” Woznicki says. “We’d have a kiosk location, and people would choose to go to the next section over.”
She says the biggest change in consumer behavior coming out of COVID was the considerable uptick in guests using kiosks. Along with speeding up service and freeing up employees to focus on other tasks, data from Aramark show that self-ordering systems lead to an 18 percent increase in sales.
Mobile ordering was another area of focus, but Woznicki says the company is still seeing limited consumer adoption on that front.
“Despite a lot of our partners and people in the industry thinking this was going to be the immediate change when we opened back up, we’re not necessarily seeing the consumer buy-in,” she says. “It’s one of those things that can get lost from a messaging perspective and the hustle and bustle of a stadium. I still think it’s coming, just not at the pace we anticipated.”
Aramark encourages digital ordering by pairing the systems with highly desirable menu items. It also is adding layers of convenience with concepts designed around the technologies. As an example, a Virtual Food Hall concept enables fans to purchase items from multiple locations throughout the building. Instead of waiting in four or five lines, they can go to a single pickup window to grab the entire order. A concept called Hall of Favs offers an even more consolidated version of that idea. It features the most popular concession items in one location, available via kiosk or mobile ordering.
“It’s almost like a ghost kitchen,” Woznicki says. “Instead of doing just one concept, you’re doing all of the most popular items throughout the entire building in a single high-powered kitchen. We’ve also done a lot around alcoholic beverages because that makes up such a huge portion of our sales across our portfolio.”
A Beer Express concept lets fans order and pay from their phone, then pick up their beer from one of more than a dozen locations around the stadium after showing their ID.
“What we realized when we started saying, ‘Hey, you don’t have to check out, you can go right back to the game,’ is that there was one last piece of friction around checking IDs manually,” Woznicki says. “Everything is going smoothly, and then you’ve got this one bottleneck. So, we started thinking about how we can automate that process as well.”