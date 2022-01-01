The Heart of Portillo's: How a People-First Approach Built an Icon

When Portillo’s went public last October, it laid a roadmap to 600 locations in front of investors. We’re talking 900 percent growth over the next two-and-half decades for the classic chain, which began in 1964 when Dick Portillo took $1,100 for a first home and used it instead to purchase a 6-by-12-foot trailer.

Portillo’s, when it hit Wall Street, boasted 67 units in nine states (there are now 71). But it had shipped some 2.7 million sandwiches via its direct-to-consumer channel across all 50 states. The No. 1 landing spot? Texas. This offered Portillo’s ammo to circle the Lone Star state, as well as the Sun Belt in general, as a near-term target to bring its hot dogs, Italian beef, and sausages to the masses.

Yet there was an underlying current to all of Portillo’s plans that stretched beyond alluring financials (think average-unit volumes of $7.9 million). Among the brand’s secret-sauce traits, so to speak, was its employee proposition and a culture built through decades of centralized growth. It takes an average of 87 people to run a single store, which is miles clear of industry averages—roughly 23 employees in quick service, per Black Box Intelligence.

And still, in Q1 2022, Portillo’s hourly turnover rate hovered around the low-100 percent range, or 20–30 percentage points better than sector norms. Over the last year, more than 80 percent of Portillo’s managers were internal promotions—an equation that once was flipped.

READ MORE: Check out QSR's Best Brands to Work For

According to William Blair’s yearly longitudinal analysis of restaurant employee satisfaction, based on more than 350,000 Glassdoor reviews, only Shake Shack and Portillo’s reported sequentially improving scores from elevated 2021 levels when it

came to the percentage of workers willing to recommend their job to a friend. Portillo’s surged 47 spots to No. 40 overall.

Like its food and unique service ticks—rhyming employees comes to mind—Portillo’s reputation as an employer of choice has deep, 58-year-old roots in Chicago. Just as people expect legendary chocolate cake that has no business being this good coming out of a fast-food joint, the same is true of workers who sign up. They know Portillo’s is different than the pack.

But now the task becomes spreading that message to fresh markets and new communities, says CEO Michael Osanloo, a former P.F. Chang’s executive who joined the company in August 2018.

Where to begin? “The first war you have to win as Portillo’s when you go to new states, is the war for talent,” he says.

Culture that travels

Thanks to the cyclical nature of the restaurant business and its seasonal, part-time workforce, the labor dynamic has always been a convoluted puzzle. High turnover and shifting demographics pressed operators well before COVID-19. And it’s only become more fractured. The Leisure and Hospitality Sector filled 31,000 jobs in August, a slowdown from 95,000 hires in July and 202,000 in the year-ago period. Restaurants and bars filled 18,200 jobs, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, meaning the industry was about 600,000 jobs shy of its pre-pandemic levels.

To put it simply, the industry staffed back up quickly over the past year or so but nobody is quite sure where the ceiling is. Will there ever be as many jobs as before?

And so, there’s a quandary, Osanloo says, every concept needs to address if they want to staff in the “new normal.”

“People need to understand why Portillo’s,” he says.

The brand’s marketing function spends roughly 30–40 percent of its time helping HR and recruiting. As Portillo’s prepared to open its first Texas location, at the Grandscape complex in The Colony, it sent its “Beef Bus” mobile unit to “prime the pump,” Osanloo says. This went beyond engaging customers and giving them a preview of what’s to come, however. There were also team members in the branded trailer recruiting.

Portillo’s wasn’t only asking potential workers to sign up for a paycheck, either. “This will sound funny,” Osanloo says, “but one of the most important things to me is I want them to eat our food. I want them, if they don’t know Portillo’s, I want them to fall in love with the food first.”

The chain spends a “considerable” pool of money, time, and effort to introduce itself to the local workforce. When Portillo’s opened in St. Petersburg, Florida, despite having units in Tampa and Brandon, Osanloo recognized the need to drum up awareness. They drove the Beef Bus there as well. Portillo’s hired aggressively and in advance of need. “We trained the heck out of people, and we talked about culture; explained what it means to be a Portillo’s team member and why our values are so important to us.”

The goal was to hire 100–105 employees. Portillo’s ended up with 125.