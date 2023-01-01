Inside Potbelly’s Comeback, from Potential to Powerhouse

Bob Wright’s impression of Potbelly had a familiar tone to it. Few brands draw from bases as deep as the sandwich brand, which opened in 1977 in Peter Hastings’ Lincoln Park antique shop. It didn’t begin growing until a regular, Bryant Keil, purchased the concept from Hastings and scaled it from one to 250 stores over the next 12 years. It reached double-digits in 2002 as Potbelly left Chicago for the first time, opening in Washington, D.C. Unit 100 arrived three years later, and the company went public in 2013.

Along the way, Potbelly carried its Underground Menu, fresh-baked cookies, and hand-scooped milkshakes to fresh audiences as it worked to stoke that history.

Yet Potbelly’s cult-like fanbase hasn’t always flowed to top-line success. When Wright, a former EVP and COO of Wendy’s, assumed his CEO post in summer 2020, it was a brand known as much for its potential as its performance. “For whatever reason,” Wright says, “It just hadn’t realized it.”

Wright arrived in the mouth of the pandemic. Potbelly wasn’t alone with its troubles, which were more pronounced across café-style fast casuals than fast food. Potbelly’s same-store sales dropped nearly 70 percent that March and the company cautioned investors it could permanently shutter up to 100 corporate units. Before getting into what actually happened, it’s worth flipping back another chapter. Potbelly’s turnaround wasn’t a COVID-triggered task.

The brand had a plan called “Project Aurora” in place pre-virus. Aided by a consulting firm, Potbelly built a “state of powerful tech-based consumer insights” to drive progress. This included everything from menu optimization to quality control to revamped advertising. Also, a “Shop of the Future” model that closed the circle. Sales on the top line dipped 3 percent across 2019 and ran negative every quarter from Q1 2017 to Q4 2019, before the COVID crisis entered the picture. Growth halted in Q3 2019 as the company redirected efforts.

Things had begun to improve somewhat on the doorstep of lockdowns. A Q4 2019 comps decline of 0.1 percent was Potbelly’s best quarter in three years. The brand outperformed the industry in traffic and comps for 11 of 13 weeks, per Black Box Intelligence, and projected a return to positive same-store sales in Q1 2020.

Naturally, nothing about that opening period would prove to be in Potbelly’s crystal ball. Comps rose 2.6 percent across the first 10 weeks and yet still finished down 10.1 percent—a sign of how steep the COVID cliff truly was.

But all told, the chain Wright took helm of that summer was more than just a pandemic recovery project. It was a comeback years in the works. Potbelly’s fan-centric differentiation was a line circulated to investors for years—one that had yet to cash in.

Wright set course. “I think it’s important to [know] that before I was approached [for the CEO role], this is a brand I’ve always had a really strong affinity for,” he says. “… The brand is terrific. The food is great. The experience is unique. And when you get that combination of things in the same company, it’s a very defensible point of differentiation and that’s what gets you to grow.”

Wright began with a five-pillar strategy announced publicly in fall 2020: food quality at great value, positive work environment, customer experiences that drive growth, digitally driven awareness, and franchised-focused development. It was taking root behind the curtain. Company-owned same-store sales declined 21 percent in Q3 2020 and 19.4 percent in October, an improvement from a 41.5 percent slide in Q2. Additionally, the brand reached unit-level profitability and traffic soared 21 percentage points.

Those 100 potential store closures? It ended up at just 28, with 321 leases getting renegotiated.

Potbelly has been a rocket since.

Total revenues in full-year 2022 increased 19 percent to $452 million. Same-store sales climbed 18.5 percent and units averaged $22,464 per week—a record figure. Potbelly’s Q4 comps of 18.9 percent represented its seventh consecutive quarter of positive gains. Weekly average sales closed the year even higher—at $24,144 (or about $1.2 million on a yearly view). That number was $19,455 in Q1 2022.

To start fiscal 2023, the brand’s same-store sales lifted again (22.2 percent), making it eight straight.