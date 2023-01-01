Inspire Brands and the Making of a Restaurant Group Unlike Any Other

Inspire also had Roark Capital. Brown and Neal Aronson, founder and managing partner of the fund, partnered to form the framework you see today, which is designed to acquire major concepts and develop a shared-services structure that enables each brand to pull from a center of strength for the collective good. That, in a certain manner, is not unlike hotels.
But the starting point, before there even was one, was scale. “You can’t do all the fun stuff unless you have the shared scale,” Charnaux says.
Pre-COVID, restaurants faced digital disruption from more corners than a city square. Hospitality knew the feeling all too well (booking sites come to mind), and Charnaux and Brown navigated it firsthand. While a global pandemic wasn’t on the whiteboard, Brown understood change was coming. Wherever the world went, companies with scale and brands that served different needs, times, and occasions, would be positioned to win. Or, as Charnaux explains it, you’d have a leg up by becoming an organization with “tightly integrated scale.”
“Where you’re touching a lot of different customers and brands and you’re able to leverage that shared knowledge across brands,” he says. “If you can do that, you’re going to be more relevant to the customer, you’re going to be where the customers wants, in the right channel, at the right time, with the right message, and leverage those insights across all those brands.”
INSPIRE'S LINEUP (all figures year-end 2022, U.S.)
Arby's
- Systemwide sales (in millions): $4,535
- AUV (in thousands): $1,300
- Franchised units: 2,305
- Company units: 1,110
- Total units: 3,415
- Change in units from 2021: 6
Dunkin'
- Systemwide sales (in millions): $11,279
- AUV (in thousands): $1,200
- Franchised units: 9,339
- Company units: 31
- Total units: 9,370
- Change in units from 2021: 126
Sonic Drive-In
- Systemwide sales (in millions): $5,499
- AUV (in thousands): $1,600
- Franchised units: 3,221
- Company units: 325
- Total units: 3,546
- Change in units from 2021: –6
Jimmy John's
- Systemwide sales (in millions): $2,364
- AUV (in thousands): $900
- Franchised units: 2,597
- Company units: 40
- Total units: 2,637
- Change in units from 2021: –26
Baskin-Robbins
- Systemwide sales (in millions): $685
- AUV (in thousands): $300
- Franchised units: 2,253
- Company units: 0
- Total units: 2,253
- Change in units from 2021: –54
Buffalo Wild Wings
- Systemwide sales (in millions): $3,937
- AUV (in thousands): $3,300
- Franchised units: 708
- Company units: 534
- Total units: 1,242
- Change in units from 2021: 18
The diner isn’t likely to understand Sonic and Jimmy John’s share the same parent group. That was never the intention of Inspire. Customers aren’t taking three left turns to go to Arby’s so they can use reward points at Buffalo Wild Wings like they might with Hampton, Hilton, and DoubleTree.
At Inspire, you’ll see (without noticing) an app that may have the same shared infrastructure as Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s but is more relevant to users since it crosses occasions. That’s how Inspire drives incrementality.
Scale and consolidation, generally, isn’t a new concept to restaurants. But Inspire’s approach veered in key areas. For one, it’s a 93 percent franchised business. Most companies at this size don’t have nearly as much skin in the corporate game. So, much of Inspire’s innovation is a test-and-learn model that directly impacts the company’s P&L and affects how it approaches change.
Take Buffalo Wild Wings as a case. At the onset of COVID, the 1,200-unit-plus sports bar had online ordering and an app for loyalty. However, 79 percent of business occurred within the four walls.
The shared tech support of Inspire allowed it to scale the chain’s digital platform and get back in front of guests. And then came a leap to becoming a tech-enabled concept through what Inspire dubbed, the “choice model.” Buffalo Wild Wings customers now have the option to scan an integrated QR code at the table and decide how they want to engage with employees. They can order, add to their order, and pay on their own. Or, they can take a hybrid approach with some team member interaction. Conversely, if they want a full-service restaurant experience, it’s available, too.