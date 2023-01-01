Inspire Brands and the Making of a Restaurant Group Unlike Any Other

Christian Charnaux worked with Paul Brown when the two were executives at Hilton. So the phone wasn’t exactly cold when it rang. But the notion of restaurants? That was a thought that needed to thaw. Beyond being a convincing guy, Brown pitched a vision with a hook Charnaux couldn’t resist—there was no playbook.

Five years later, Charnaux, Inspire Brands’ chief growth officer, sits in a glass-walled office overlooking what’s colloquially called “400” by locals. It’s a view of US-19/GA-400 that sits above Atlanta traffic and, on clear days, you can see mountains in the backdrop. Charnaux’s shelves are stacked with paraphernalia, including a Jimmy John’s sign unsuited for a PG audience.

When asked if he could foresee this manifestation—a 1,000-person HQ in Sandy Springs, Georgia—with floors decked for every brand, beer taps and ice cream in the common room, and a 15,000-square-foot Innovation Center, Charnaux offers one word: “No.”

To understand the logic that sprouted Inspire’s empire, it’s worth tracing back the timeline. In February 2018, Arby’s Restaurant Group closed a $2.9 billion deal for Buffalo Wild Wings—a blockbuster that gave rise to the company’s new name. Yet Inspire was already stirring behind the curtain. The headline: “Arby’s Buys Buffalo Wild Wings,” welcomed a wave of social media noise, much of it muddled. Can I order roast beef with wings now? “That doesn’t make any sense,” Charnaux says. “But no, this was a family approach and a family of brands that we were putting together. That’s why Sonic was such an important acquisition for us.”

The Sonic Drive-In deal ($2.3 billion) arrived in December 2019. Come October, Inspire added Jimmy John’s for an undisclosed amount, transferring the business from one entity of Inspire-backer Roark Capital to another (Roark bought a majority stake in 2016). Then, Inspire struck its headliner roughly a year later when it locked up an $11.3 billion move for Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins. It marked the highest-dollar restaurant acquisition since 3G Capital LP, Burger King Worldwide Inc., acquired Tim Hortons for $12.64 billion in August 2014.

And it simply carried Inspire to rare air. The company, at a recent count, totaled roughly 31,700 restaurants and $30 billion in system sales, making it the second largest restaurant conglomerate in the U.S. behind Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, and Habit Burger owner Yum! Brands. Aaron Allen, CEO and chief global strategist of his eponymous Aaron Allen & Associates, once called Inspire, “the fastest-growing foodservice company in the history of the world.”

It’s a difficult point to argue.

And so, this brings us back to Charnaux’s chat with Brown, the prior president of brands and commercial services of Hilton Worldwide (Charnaux’s was most recently SVP of corporate finance at the hotelier). Surveying the restaurant field, Charnaux observed a $6 billion business that, unlike the hotel space, was “crazy fragmented.” In hospitality, following Marriott International’s 2015 deal to buy Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, giving it 30 brands and more than a million rooms under operation, the sphere had “maybe six” real players globally. “You have, just in the U.S. alone, 20 [restaurant] players you could name that were at national scale. If you look at the opportunity of everything that we learned in the hospitality business, that whole disruption that happened 10, 15 years ago of digitalization; basically keeping up with what customers want and how they interact with you, plus, OTAs and the third-party delivery rise, there’s a comparative there,” Charnaux says. “Clearly, multi-brand makes sense like it does in hospitality.”