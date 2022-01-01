    The Next Generation of Restaurant Leaders: 2022 Edition

    In this year’s collection of the quick-service industry’s most exciting young executives, founders, and franchise leaders, a common theme was resiliency.

    Special Report | June 2022 | QSR Staff
    Wienerschnitzel CEO J.R. Galardi.
    Wienerschnitzel
    J.R. Galardi is the CEO of Galardi Group at just 33 years old.

    When it came to restaurant leadership, the pandemic didn’t leave room for learning curves. Innovation arrived too fast, pivots too frequent, and plainly, the switch to survival mode tossed executives of all ages and resumes into the fray. But the end result was hardly a setback. In fact, the trials of the past two-plus years spurred creativity at levels unseen. And that extends up and down the corporate ladder.

    In this year’s collection of the quick-service industry’s most exciting young executives, founders, and franchise leaders, a common theme was resiliency. These 35 visionaries responded to the crisis with ideas and strategies that will last well beyond it.

