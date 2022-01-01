QSR’s Breakout Brand of 2021: Slim Chickens Hits Another Gear

For Slim Chickens, the bar was set when franchising began nearly a decade ago—reach 600 locations by 2025.

The proclamation was injected with more life after an equity investment in 2019 from 10 Point Capital, a firm that also backs fast-growing Walk-On’s, which saw its unit count expand by nearly 40 percent in 2020, and Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a chain that recently exceeded 1,000 stores.

“We really were able to speed up franchising and speed up franchise development,” says Tom Gordon, who co-founded the chain in 2003 with Greg Smart. “It allowed us to recruit more, hire more people, not be as constrained budget-wise when it came to payroll and executives and hiring and travel, and allowed us to really start moving around the country and doing the things we needed to do as a franchisor to really grow the business.”

But as Gordon explains, 150-unit Slim Chickens—QSR’s Breakout Brand of the Year for 2021—already “had a good fire going” before 10 Point Capital entered the business. The investment was really just a matter of pouring gasoline on the flames.

The Fayetteville, Arkansas-based fast casual grew from a little more than a dozen units in 2014 to north of 80 when the investment occurred. In 2015, the brand had 46 franchise commitments, and that expanded to 112, 180, 235, 334, and 477 over the next five years. Slim Chickens finished 2021 with more than 750 commitments and over 50 franchise groups.

CHECK OUT LAST YEAR’S BREAKOUT BRAND OF THE YEAR

The brand opened a record 23 stores in 2019, and still managed to debut 19 outlets during a pandemic-ridden 2020. Last year, Slim Chickens returned to its rapid pace with roughly 40 openings, but that high mark shouldn’t hold for long as the chain expects 50–70 units annually in the years beyond. Same-store sales lifted 14 percent in 2020, and the chain reached a similar level in 2021.

There isn’t a single part of the cylinder that Slim Chickens hasn’t hit.

“We built the brand out early,” Gordon says. “We wanted to be a good quality brand—quality food, quality service. You know, table stakes in the industry. We also wanted to make sure it was an investment-grade proposition. To do that, we had to, in 2013, retool the model, make sure the economics worked, and understand the franchising business.”

Around those early stages of franchising, Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild came onboard with more than eight years of executive experience with Applebee’s. The restaurant veteran describes the model-building process as a methodical overview and refinement of every department, including an evolutionary menu.

At the time, Slim Chickens was recognized for its tenders, wings, wraps, and salads. But the brand saw opportunities to formulate culinary innovation that was unique to the fast-casual segment. The chain created a Chicken and Waffle dish that comprises fried tenders over a waffle, with syrup and butter. The item has become so popular people commonly associate the brand with it, Rothschild says.

There’s also mason jars filled with desserts (i.e. Strawberry Cheesecake Jar Dessert, Oreo Cheesecake Jar Dessert), a lineup of premium chicken sandwiches, an additional salad, and high-mix LTOs like Mac and Cheese Bowls. To round out the flavor, Slim Chickens increased its house-made dipping sauce lineup to 17.

“All these things are Southern at heart and speak to the brand,” Rothschild says. “I think you put all that together, it just enhanced the core offering that we already had, which was excellent. But we knew that we had some gaps and some items that would be unique to us that you can’t get anywhere else.”