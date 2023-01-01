QSR’s Breakout Brand of 2022: The Sizzling Rise of Dave’s Hot Chicken

When Dave’s Hot Chicken COO and president Jim Bitticks joined the company, he admittedly knew little about the chain’s humble upbringing.

So, like anyone with a cell phone or computer these days, he Youtube’d it. Bitticks found a video from 2017 of two men trying Dave’s Hot Chicken for the first time at the concept’s parking lot pop-up, founded by Arman Oganesyan, Dave Kopushyan, and brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan.

“When they bite into the food, I’m not even kidding, one of the guys’ eyes rolled back in his head and he’s like, ‘Oh!’ And there’s all sorts of expletives, and ‘They’re like, oh sh**, that’s so good,’” Bitticks says. “How do we operationalize that? How do we operationalize that ‘rolling in the back of your head’ moment? That’s been the challenge. But I think that’s been our focus. From the very beginning, it’s about the food. Nobody gives a crap about this, that, or the other thing. They care about the food.’”

Oganesyan remembers plenty of moments like those, back when customers would wait in the parking lot for two-and-a-half hours. The environment was nothing special; it was just a tent, a couple of fryers, and some tables. The menu, based around the Nashville hot chicken craze, is what drew crowds. As Oganesyan says, “Food is our superpower.” When the fast casual transitioned to its first brick-and-mortar, the founders had an opportunity to visually invoke the same feelings customers have when they first bite into a tender or slider. At the start, it was decided that every store would look different to prove Dave’s authenticity. From there, “the coolness of Dave’s just evolved,” Oganesyan says.

Fueled by a passion for food and sympathy for people who didn’t have access to Nashville hot chicken outside of Southern California, the founders wanted to plant as many flags as possible throughout the U.S. What they had on paper compared to what happened is still difficult for Oganesyan to wrap his mind around.

Thanks to a well-built franchising program, Dave’s finished 2022 with roughly 100 locations—including international spots in Canada and Dubai—after starting 2021 with just seven stores. There are 620 units in development, and 85 restaurants are expected to debut globally in 2023. The company believes there’s room for 1,000–1,200 stores domestically and another 800 to 1,000 internationally.

“To be here now, it’s pretty incredible, but I think we also realize that we still have a lot of work to do. We still have a lot of stores to open,” Oganesyan says. “We have a lot of franchisees. So right now our priority is making sure that our operations and the stores are running really well so franchises continue to want to open up stores. So we understand that we’ve done a lot, and we also understand there’s still a lot to do. We’re still in that work mode—continuously trying to improve the brand as much as we can.”

Bill Phelps, cofounder and previous longtime CEO of Wetzel’s Pretzels, attributes much of the growth to understanding the customer base, which is the 15- to 30-year-old male demographic. That group hasn’t changed much from the early days of the parking lot and the first brick-and-mortar unit in Hollywood. Phelps says no one knows more about capturing that target audience than Oganesyan. The CEO, a former Nestlé marketing man himself, describes Oganesyan as the best marketer he’s ever worked with. That’s because all the video and photographic content on TikTok, Instagram, and other platforms are organic, genuine, and appealing. As the chain’s footprint has remarkably expanded, Yelp and Google scores have increased in the past couple of years, which tells Phelps that Dave’s is doing what’s necessary to maintain a consistent guest experience.