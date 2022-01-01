QSR’s Transformational Brand of 2021: Pizza Hut Finds its North Star

Kevin Hochman’s Pizza Hut playbook had grown to eight pages of notes. Yes, the system needed to evolve from a dine-in, “red roof” footprint to one with more carryout, delivery friendly “delco” stores. And improving four-wall economics was step one. But much of what Hochman jotted down rang familiar throughout the halls of Yum! Brands HQ. The KFC U.S. president stepped into Pizza Hut’s comeback project in winter 2020. With the chicken giant, he directed a “Re-Colonelization” plan that reexamined KFC through the lens of infusing life into an iconic chain, not shaking it up and starting anew. The company invested 100,000 hours of training on “colonel standards” and brought KFC’s quality back to the level people remembered.

For Pizza Hut, it boiled down to an elementary question with a complex answer, and one not so different from KFC’s quandary. “When we were at our best, why was this brand so special?” Hochman says.

Hochman and David Graves, who also came over from KFC, where he served as director of marketing strategy and innovation, started searching for the answer at the birthplace of Pizza Hut’s journey. Along with franchisees, they explored the Pizza Hut Museum, housed in the original building where two Wichita State students, brothers Dan and Frank Carney, founded the chain in 1958. It kicked off a three-month “listening tour” across the map. Among the operational hurdles and real estate challenges Pizza Hut had to address, the brand simply needed a compass again.

“And that’s when we came up with this North Star—the ‘Pizza Lover’s Pizza,’” Hochman says. “This idea that we want to position ourselves the way we’ve always been positioned when we’ve been successful.”

CHECK OUT LAST YEAR'S TRANSFORMATIONAL BRAND OF THE YEAR

Change has arrived quick and furious for Pizza Hut since, making it QSR’s Transformational Brand of the Year, and that character held intact throughout. It’s anchored menu innovation, a “Newstalgia” campaign, COVID-19 response tactics, and even the communication between franchisees and corporate.

Before delving deeper into Pizza Hut path back, let’s take a status check. When Hochman and Graves joined the brand’s turnaround, domestic same-store sales had just declined 4 percent in Q4, year-over-year. Yum! cautioned investors Pizza Hut’s U.S. fleet could drop as low as 7,000 locations, which amounted to roughly 500 closures in a 24-month window. Globally, the brand shuttered 1,745 restaurants in 2020 (it also opened 682) to end the fiscal year with 17,639 venues around the world—the lowest figure since Q3 2018.

The main reason Pizza Hut slid was to accelerate a stateside transition to an off-premises-focused base. In October 2018, the gap between dine-in sales and sales from delivery and carryout was significant, with both the U.S. and international seeing a roughly 10-point differential. About half of Pizza Hut’s sales flowed from dine-in. Within three to four years, the company expected that to drop to 25 percent. And in the U.S., the conversion was even more pronounced, as dine-in sales declined to less than 10 percent of total take.

To put it plainly, the vibe changed dramatically in 2020, and hasn’t let up. Pizza Hut’s U.S. division posted 2 percent same-store sales growth in Q3, announced in late October. Pulled back, it gave the brand an 8 percent two-year stack. And Pizza Hut’s off-premises channel was up 17 percent.