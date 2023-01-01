Ready to Grow Again, Bojangles is Going All-In on Experience

Bojangles often analyses its position in the marketplace relative to peers. It’ll mystery shop its own stores as well as competitors and check the products side-by-side. How do they compare in size and taste? Armario, while understandably biased, says this is a conversation Bojangles always wins. It’s one of the main reasons he came over in 2019. His four-decade run in the industry included stops at Burger King, Luxottica Group, and McDonald’s. During his time with the latter, Armario held several leadership roles, including president of McDonald’s Chile, group president of McDonald’s Canada and Latin America, and EVP of worldwide supply chain, development, and franchising.

“Let me sound like the homer for a second if I could,” he says. “But if I didn’t believe this I wouldn’t be here. I don’t need to be here. I really don’t. I want to be here. I want to grow this brand. I’ve taken care of brands my entire career. Brands that were already started by others and established global brands and national brands. This one, I get to put my team together and find a way to grow it successfully, right?”

“The bottom line is Bojangles’ food—this was not my invention—is the best tasting food in the industry,” Armario continues. “I know I’m sounding like a homer when I say that, I realize that. But when we can make it right, serve it right, man, I’ve worked with too many companies—I know the difference between really great tasting food and just standard mass production food. Our food tastes better. It really does.”

And so, to phrase it simply, this boneless platform had to win as well. It’s a hefty product that Workman says doesn’t need sauce (but if you do, there’s options like jalapeno ranch, new creamy buffalo, peach honey pepper sauce, and a house-made ranch that’s made with a half-gallon of buttermilk, bag of savory mayo, and a package of ranch seasoning). Honey mustard is the top seller, but ranch slides in right behind. Armario adds there’s generally a sizable preference gap between the housemade and packaged version.

“Not everybody loves change. But you can’t, the old saying, you can’t expect different results if you keep doing the same old thing,” Armario says. “If we want to compete in today’s marketplace, who is doing the best job? And how can we leverage all the great things of this brand to compete at a higher level?”

“Nobody owns the trademark to hiring great people,” he adds. “Nobody owns the trademark to the best training system. Nobody owns the trademark to the best ownership management incentive structure. Nobody even owns the trademark to the best recipes. They are all out there. But if you can execute it, we’re going to get in the experience business. That’s what this is really about. Customers will reward that, in my opinion.”

Back inside the Sanford restaurant, Workman says the induction stoves cut down steps and lower the temperature. They’re also programmed to ensure consistency (you can’t burn a product when it knows when to shut off). The Sanford venue runs in the low 80s Fahrenheit. Other restaurants get into the 90s when the kitchen flames up. And as for the “Biscuit Theatre,” this was something tried in a 2016 redesign that debuted in Greenville, South Carolina. It’s back for the same reason it originally came to market—to put Bojangles’ 49-step process on display. Workman says customers, from kids to adults, press against the window and interact with the “Master Biscuit Maker.” On this mid-morning in May, it’s Victoria, who hadn’t made biscuits at a restaurant before coming to Bojangles. Now, she’s part of a crew putting out between 100–200 every hour, hour-and-half, during busy periods. After going through training, they get a coat and hat and the chance to compete company-wide.

Everything in the kitchen ultimately meets at that “Power Line,” which programs temperature by product and can be switched by daypart. It sits behind the counter and alongside the drive-thru window to flow everything toward fulfillment.

In Workman’s restaurant, dine-in customers order and grab a seat. Staff run the food out for an extra touch of Southern hospitality, she says. “And we get our SMG scores, they’re very good, 80s and 90s. That makes me happy every week,” she says.