Restaurants After COVID: An Industry for the Better?

Too many restaurants?

Lee Schulman, owner and operator of Old Vinings Inn and president of Panacea Management Group Consulting, says the industry was oversaturated before COVID—a widely held belief that seemed to be resulting in a rash of bankruptcies. While 90,000 or so closures (the number remains uncertain for now) were unfortunate, of course, it did create a natural thinning in some respects. And it drove innovation into the survival pool. “Operations that were already on the edge have failed at this point,” Schulman says. “The ones that were succeeding, however, are going to emerge much stronger. Those operations were forced to look closely at all the details of their systems and refine them in real time and on the fly. Any system that didn’t immediately exceed operational expectations was discarded, and the ones that did work were immediately incorporated into normal operations.”

Portalatin agrees there were too many restaurants in 2019. During the Great Recession, only 5,000 net new restaurants were added between 2007 and 2010, compared to nearly 25,000 in the three-year period before the crisis, per Rabobank.

The count of U.S. restaurants and bars increased at a 2.2 and 2.5 percent compounded annual growth rate over the last there and five years, respectively. Roughly 45,000 new restaurants (net of permanent closures) opened in the three years ahead of coronavirus—more than in any other comparable period over the last 25-plus. It’s something that was leading pundits to suggest a course correction, like the one that flooded retail, was in the works already.

“In terms of the total number of restaurants, I think you can accommodate the customer demand on a more efficient store network,” Portalatin says. “What you’re going to see happen is you’re going to see plenty of opportunities for strategic, new store development. Among all of the disruption of routines we talked about earlier, is the idea that many in the country have shifted a little more or a little less urban, a little more suburban.”

Adds Howard: “I think, definitely, we were heavy with the amount of seats per marketplace. And then you had all the new up-and-coming brands that were coming into the marketplace. The emergence of fast casual and the rapid expansion of fast-casual restaurants and their ability to go into any strip center in the country.”

The brands still standing are more active and resilient than ever.

“The biggest change will be what guests expect when they dine out,” Schulman says. “Whether it’s supply chain, staffing, or new restaurant models, the dining experiences across all levels of service have changed, and it will not go back to what they were before. Broadly speaking, I think the experience for everyone will be better.

Could you say the same about virtual brands?

If the restaurant marketplace was bursting, how do you describe the virtual brand flood? Chowly CEO Sterling Douglass turned heads when he suggested there might be 100,000 operating on third-party apps. That was in August 2020. Uber Eats recently estimated the number on its platform tripled last year to north of 10,000. According to the aggregator, 15 percent of restaurants operated one pre-COVID. It soared to 51 percent by 2021.

Really, nobody can say for sure what the count is. In Baum + Whiteman’s 2022 Food & Beverage forecast, the company predicted a “competitive free-for-all” as ghost kitchens throttle up expansion.

At what point does saturation kick in, however? And how will guests react when they discover food brands online don’t exist in the real world? Euromonitor estimated ghost kitchens could become a $1 trillion industry by 2030. Grand View Research tapped the number at $139.4 billion by 2028.

It’s going to unfold across sub-segments, from host kitchens to virtual concepts to virtual food halls, etc. Baum + Whiteman suggests an aggregator, like DoorDash, could even launch a ghost fleet of its own invented brands, sold via its platform, cooked in the company’s own phantom kitchens, shipped by its own delivery people. “If this happened, we’d be seeing these delivery specialists [who already take a financial bite out of conventional restaurant revenues] competing with their own restaurant customers in a very big, overlapping manner,” the company says, adding it believes that will ultimately happen. Too many players, it notes, inevitably means consolidation. Various players are going to emerge and join virtual and real restaurant brands along with robotics and digital ordering systems linked to restaurants’ computer systems.

“We’re looking at two banner years for the mergers-and-acquisition brokers,” the report states. “And a tough time for small independents who still cook by hand.”

Moskow has ample experience in the virtual space as a concept creator. And her red flag isn’t so different from her broader hospitality point. Brands can’t rush into the space by throwing a viable product in front of guests. “You can’t eat software,” she says. “… If you’re spending all these marketing dollars to get the consumer in the first place and you’re delivering them something you know is not optimal, what is the point?”

Like convenience, delivery, and drive-thru, the space is becoming far too robust to skate by. A shakeout will arrive sooner than later, Moskow says, because the consumer is getting savvy to the convenience trade-off, and why they don’t need to compromise.

The world of take-home meals suddenly feels more appealing, she adds. Meal subscriptions. Any chance for a trusted brand to play into that at-home occasion in new ways.

One thing about prepared food, too: It looks unappetizing on-premises (like a grocery store), but it plays perfectly into off-premises applications. “I think a lot of restaurants can adopt that kind of thinking,” she says. “All right, No. 1, it will take down our peak labor costs. It’s more prep than it is service, and it’s just a different shift of thinking that needs to happen.”

With celebrity-based concepts, Moskow says, we could notice a trend toward more food-focused personalities carrying the mantle. That’s not to gloss over Baum + Whiteman’s robotics comment. Aaron Allen, CEO and chief global strategist of his eponymous Aaron Allen & Associates, says of the possibility: “If you add them together as if their SaaS fees were salaries, maybe there’s $10 million in robot payroll worldwide. But we think in the next three to five years, the number could be as large as the entire commercial foodservice commercial equipment space, which is $40 billion-plus.”

Allen says, reflecting on labor, restaurants will start paying GMs more and pressure will rise to shed hourly positions, if possible, in favor of automation and other workarounds. “There’s going to be a lot of, how do we have the same number of operating hours but with fewer labor hours,” Allen says. “So you’ll probably see more sophisticated GMs. And anything that’s [easy] if it’s pushing this or moving this from here to there, a robot can do that a lot cheaper. So they’ll become the new [crew member.]”

Sound like a Jetsons take? Remember when delivery was met with divisiveness just a few years ago? Allen sees emerging ideas like chatbots, voice ordering, and QR codes skyrocketing into consumer conscious. Industrial and convenience engineering. Drive-thru systems alone, he says, represent a multi-billion-dollar opportunity for contractors. “They’re about $200,000 per drive-thru to replace them,” he says. Multiply that by the properties that need to be updated and it’s a huge number, Allen says.

Natural language processing applied to chatbots. Voice ordering so brands can see and analyze the emotion behind the words. Internet of Things. There’s no shortage of communication tools ready to crack through.

In addition, just like potential consolidation in the virtual space, the same is true for restaurants, especially franchises, Allen says. Fazoli’s was sold in early November to FAT Brands for $130 million. After adding 23-unit Native Grill & Wings for $20 million later in the month, FAT Brands’ acquisition bill climbed to $892.5 million in 2021 (it purchased Global Franchise Group for $442.5 million over the summer and sports bar Twin Peaks for $300 million in September).

Restaurant Brands International struck a blockbuster of its own in November when it forked up $1 billion for Firehouse Subs, adding a sandwich giant to its lineup of Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes.

Allen sees this reality dominating the M&A scene. In the U.S., acquisitions drive nearly 30 percent of revenue growth among publicly traded companies, he says. “Look at [Dunkin’ and Arby’s owner] Inspire Brands,” he says. “That’s the fastest-growing foodservice company in the history of the world and they just started in 2017.” Roark Capital-backed Inspire, which also owns Sonic Drive-In, Jimmy John’s, and Rusty Taco, acquired Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins for $11.3 billion in fall 2020.

Another thing to consider: About 85 percent of global foodservice growth originates outside the U.S. “There are very few independent companies really in that [top 500], In-N-Out Burger would be one,” Allen says. “But there’s a lot of much bigger guys that are behind the scenes that are pulling the strings.”