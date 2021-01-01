Restaurants and The Great Diversity Divide

For years, diversity has been both a point of pride and a source of frustration for the restaurant industry. According to 2015 data from the National Restaurant Association, people of color held 47 percent of all restaurant jobs, compared with the overall U.S. workforce in which minorities accounted for only 36 percent of jobs. Four out of 10 managers and supervisors and nearly six out of 10 chefs are people of color. Minorities also own about 40 percent of all restaurants. Despite these encouraging numbers, senior leadership at multiunit chains is still largely homogenous.

And if anything, it seems that major brands have backslid in recent years. As of 2014, the industry had six Black CEOs (all men) at the largest chains including McDonald’s, Darden, Jack in the Box, Bob Evans, Potbelly, and Jamba Juice. At present, there’s one—Damola Adamolekun at P.F. Chang’s—though it should be noted that more women, as well as Latinos and other people of color, now hold top positions at brands like BurgerFi, RBI, Panera, and Bojangles.

But recent events have shifted the conversation around diversity, equity, and inclusion (dei) and brought new urgency. The murder of George Floyd sparked protests across the country while anti-Asian hate crimes demonstrated how deeply rooted—and potentially violent—prejudices can be. Amid the reckoning, many restaurants spoke out in support of these communities, and some even put their money where their mouth is, including two of the biggest brands in quick service.

“The cultural shifts and injustices of 2020 encouraged a more open dialogue about sharing our internal and external inclusion efforts. Our employees value seeing concrete examples of how the company is evolving, and actively have a voice impacting those changes,” says Marissa Andrada, chief diversity, inclusion, and people officer for Chipotle.

In 2018, under then-newly minted CEO Brian Niccol, Chipotle began a top-down transformation; revamping both its internal culture and how the company managed and invested in its workforce was a top priority. This past March, Chipotle finally shined the spotlight on these employee-related initiatives and also upped the ante by yoking 10 percent of executives’ annual incentives to environmental, social, and corporate governance metrics. Under the social umbrella are concrete goals like maintaining racial and gender pay equity, as well as accelerating the development of Chipotle’s field and support center employees for promotion beyond the store level. And with 90 percent of the company’s management roles coming through internal promotions, the company has already laid some of the groundwork.

“The goal is for our team members to see leaders at all levels of the organization who look like them, in essence envisioning themselves at every level of Chipotle, and we are laser-focused on our efforts to achieve this,” Andrada says.

On the fast-food side, McDonald’s is taking a similar approach. In February, the quick-service titan announced two key benchmarks it would pursue over the next decade. First up, it’s aiming for people of color from historically underrepresented groups to make up more than a third of its senior-director and higher leadership roles (35 percent) by 2025, representing a 6 percent increase from 2020 levels. It also set its sights on total gender parity by 2030.

While setting these sorts of goals is hardly a new practice in the corporate world, the financial incentives are. Beginning this year, 15 percent of executive bonuses will be determined by hitting targets related to its workforce. It’s also extending the push toward greater diversity beyond McDonald’s proper. The company pledged to increase its purchases of goods and services from minority and women-owned suppliers by 10 percent by 2025 (compared to 2020 levels).

These bold plans and announcements come at a time when society is grappling with issues of race and gender. Despite inclusive rhetoric, many sectors still fall short in terms of actual diversity, whether at all levels or specifically at the top, as with foodservice. The question now is why diversity bottlenecks within the restaurant sector—and whether corporate initiatives are enough to change the dynamic.