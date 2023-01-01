The State of Guest Experience in Fast Casual: New Report

Welcome to the great fast casual split.

Don Fox, chairman of Firehouse Subs, believes an argument can be made COVID-19 altered the landscape of fast casual more than any other. The reason takes only a quick tour around foodservice to grasp. The same logic behind why quick-service operators, or “fast food,” proved Teflon to early setbacks is why they’re now driving forward. Digital adoption provided a boost, sure, but, in all, the drive-thru remains the separator.

Casual and full-service restaurants generated somewhere around 8 percent of sales outside the four walls pre-virus. That’s climbed closer to 15–20 percent, depending on brand, yet the incrementality, Fox says, remains cloudy. Dine-in traffic, although rocketing out of 2020–2022 lows, isn’t scaling as fast as off-premises, just as was the case in 2019.

But fast casual? Disruption formed two branches. Some chains tagged convenience and an appeal to off-premises consumption as new defining traits. Drive-thru—once a disqualifier—became a must-have. As did digital threads to piece it together, like apps and mobile ordering. The other branch, meanwhile, dug deeper into the roots—cuisine and on-site experiential service.

It’s hard to predict whether these lines will push closer or further apart going forward. It’s likely the answer falls somewhere between extremes. The table stakes to compete won’t ignore either demand.

One thing is clear, however: fast casual hasn’t lost its appeal. At COVID peak (the quarter ending June 2020), visits to the category fell 23 percent, year-over-year, according to Circana. By year-to-date August 2021, they rose 8 percent and traffic was flat on a two-year basis. Simply, it didn’t take long for guests to find fast casual again.

Per tech research and advisory company Technavio, the market value of fast casual in the U.S. is expected to grow to $28 billion, progressing at a compound annual growth rate of 8 percent from 2020 to 2025. Allied Market Research gave the global field a value of $125.6 billion in 2019. It estimates that will balloon to $209.1 billion by 2027.

In the 12 months ending July 2022, Gen Zers made 5 billion restaurant visits, according to Circana data. About 4.3 billion of those owed to quick-service restaurants and 736 million to full service. Overall quick-service traffic was flat compared to the prior year, but Gen Z fast-casual visits rose 4 percent. “Now is the time to reach these young adults as they enter their peak restaurant usage stage,” David Portalatin, Circana adviser and author of “Eating Patterns in America,” said.

Regardless of where the category is headed, or even what it might look like when it gets there, there’s zero debate the bar has lifted. If COVID bifurcated the landscape on some level, what guests are giving brands credit for—and where the biggest pain points still lie—have become key performance indicators for an evolving world of fast casual.

Along with Intouch Insight, QSR, for the first time, is sharing a report on the state of guest experience. This report dives into fast casual and how these operators are adapting operations to capitalize on the explosive growth of digital. Spun differently, to understand how consumer-driven changes have redefined the category’s focus, from layout changes to loyalty to wayfinding.

DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT HERE

“Over the past few years, brands have seen explosive growth in their online orders through their website or mobile app, which has precipitated changes in everything from physical designs and layouts to the technology in use to facilitate the ordering process,” says Sarah Beckett, director of marketing at Intouch Insight. “With this new study, we want to set a benchmark that brands can use to measure their own performance and understand how the differences in operational execution impact key performance indicators, like speed and accuracy.

The report, called the Emerging Experiences Study, looked at some overarching themes as well as brand-by-brand breakdowns. Eighty mystery shops were performed at each of the 10 brands: Chipotle, QDOBA, Five Guys, Shake Shack, Panda Express, Noodles & Company, Panera Bread, Jersey Mike’s, McAlister’s Deli, and Chicken Salad Chick. Half at lunch and half at dinner.

“As brands experiment with different operational models to support the growth in mobile orders, those who effectively measure the impacts of these changes and make decisions based on data will be the ones who will ultimately outperform their competition,” Beckett says.

What jumped out to Fox from the report was that having a high level of satisfaction with the pickup experience, which more than anything else means the order is ready when the guest arrives, proved by far the most important thing to get right. The top-two box score for overall satisfaction was 96 percent when the guest rated the pickup experience as a 5.

“This makes complete sense to me, given that when people place a digital order for pickup, saving time is likely at the top of the list of benefits they hoped to enjoy by using that channel of trade,” he says. “Other types of issues with the transaction [like issues when placing the order] can usually be mitigated. If the order isn’t ready, the primary benefit has been lost.”

That was evident. For those highly satisfied, the order was typically ready well in advance of the promised time.” Having the customer wait an even short amount of time after their arrival erodes the experience in a meaningful way,” Fox says. “There is little margin for error.”

“This reinforces a point I have made for many years with our operators at Firehouse: If you are going to prioritize production, digital orders being picked up by the guest must be at the top of the list,” he adds. “With all other type of transactions, you have an opportunity to make up for slow[er] service. It can feel awkward when a customer who has ordered at the counter is staring you in the face wondering why you aren’t working on their order when no one else is present in the restaurant. But we need to find a way to avoid that pressure, prioritize wisely, and be situationally aware of the need to smooth things over with the in-restaurant customer. Easier said than done, but something we have to strive for.”

Beckett echoed Fox’s points. Understanding what levers can be pulled to drive increased customer satisfaction will be critical as the competition continues to heat up, not just in the fast-casual arena, but across all restaurant categories, she notes.

“It’s not just technology that impacts the level of satisfaction with the mobile ordering experience,” Beckett says. “Simple things can have a big impact.”

The brands

Here are some charts, and then we'll dive into the full set of data.

Pickup experience

What was your impression of your pickup experience?

Total

1 (not satisfied): 3 percent

2: 7 percent

3: 13 percent

4: 19 percent

5 (satisfied): 58 percent

Chipotle

1 (not satisfied): 4 percent

2: 15 percent

3: 15 percent

4: 26 percent

5 (satisfied): 40 percent

Chicken Salad Chick

1 (not satisfied): 4 percent

2: 5 percent

3: 15 percent

4: 19 percent

5 (satisfied): 58 percent

Five Guys

1 (not satisfied): 1 percent

2: 4 percent

3: 14 percent

4: 14 percent

5 (satisfied): 68 percent

Jersey Mike’s

1 (not satisfied): 3 percent

2: 4 percent

3: 9 percent

4: 9 percent

5 (satisfied): 76 percent

McAlister’s Deli

1 (not satisfied): 0 percent

2: 4 percent

3: 18 percent

4: 25 percent

5 (satisfied): 54 percent

Noodles & Company

1 (not satisfied): 1 percent

2: 10 percent

3: 10 percent

4: 19 percent

5 (satisfied): 60 percent

Panda Express

1 (not satisfied): 3 percent

2: 4 percent

3: 18 percent

4: 24 percent

5 (satisfied): 53 percent

Panera Bread

1 (not satisfied): 4 percent

2: 13 percent

3: 11 percent

4: 20 percent

5 (satisfied): 53 percent

QDOBA

1 (not satisfied): 4 percent

2: 5 percent

3: 14 percent

4: 11 percent

5 (satisfied): 66 percent

Shake Shack

1 (not satisfied): 3 percent

2: 11 percent

3: 5 percent

4: 24 percent

5 (satisfied): 60 percent

Order Accuracy

Was your order accurate?

Total

No: 6 percent

Yes: 94 percent

Chipotle

No: 13 percent

Yes: 87 percent

Chicken Salad Chick

No: 6 percent

Yes: 94 percent

Five Guys

No: 5 percent

Yes: 95 percent

Jersey Mike’s

No: 3 percent

Yes: 97 percent

McAlister’s Deli

No: 5 percent

Yes: 95 percent

Noodles & Company

No: 5 percent

Yes: 95 percent

Panda Express

No: 5 percent

Yes: 95 percent

Panera Bread

No: 8 percent

Yes: 92 percent

QDOBA

No: 9 percent

Yes: 91 percent

Shake Shack

No: 5 percent

Yes: 95 percent

Quality of food

Is the quality of the food as you expected?

Total

No: 4 percent

Yes: 96 percent

Chipotle

No: 8 percent

Yes: 92 percent

Chicken Salad Chick

No: 4 percent

Yes: 96 percent

Five Guys

No: 4 percent

Yes: 96 percent

Jersey Mike’s

No: 0 percent

Yes: 100 percent

McAlister’s Deli

No: 6 percent

Yes: 94 percent

Noodles & Company

No: 4 percent

Yes: 96 percent

Panda Express

No: 1 percent

Yes: 99 percent

Panera Bread

No: 4 percent

Yes: 96 percent

QDOBA

No: 3 percent

Yes: 97 percent

Shake Shack

No: 8 percent

Yes: 92 percent

Satisfaction

Please rate your overall satisfaction with your order.

Total

1 (not satisfied): 2 percent

2: 2 percent

3: 7 percent

4: 21 percent

5 (satisfied): 68 percent

Chipotle

1 (not satisfied): 3 percent

2: 1 percent

3: 10 percent

4: 23 percent

5 (satisfied): 64 percent

Chicken Salad Chick

1 (not satisfied): 3 percent

2: 3 percent

3: 6 percent

4: 16 percent

5 (satisfied): 73 percent

Five Guys

1 (not satisfied): 1 percent

2: 1 percent

3: 8 percent

4: 19 percent

5 (satisfied): 71 percent

Jersey Mike’s

1 (not satisfied): 0 percent

2: 0 percent

3: 4 percent

4: 5 percent

5 (satisfied): 91 percent

McAlister’s Deli

1 (not satisfied): 3 percent

2: 0 percent

3: 5 percent

4: 29 percent

5 (satisfied): 64 percent

Noodles & Company

1 (not satisfied): 3 percent

2: 1 percent

3: 8 percent

4: 30 percent

5 (satisfied): 59 percent

Panda Express

1 (not satisfied): 0 percent

2: 4 percent

3: 11 percent

4: 20 percent

5 (satisfied): 65 percent

Panera Bread

1 (not satisfied): 1 percent

2: 9 percent

3: 6 percent

4: 23 percent

5 (satisfied): 61 percent

QDOBA

1 (not satisfied): 1 percent

2: 4 percent

3: 8 percent

4: 21 percent

5 (satisfied): 66 percent

Shake Shack

1 (not satisfied): 1 percent

2: 1 percent

3: 9 percent

4: 26 percent

5 (satisfied): 63 percent

Time difference

Time difference (mean) between time order was ready minus time app said order would be ready.

Total: –0.73

Chipotle: 0.89

Chicken Salad Chick: –1.52

Five Guys: 2.56

Jersey Mike’s: –4.41

McAlister’s Deli: –1.43

Noodles & Company: –1.25

Panda Express: 0.09

Panera Bread: –0.06

QDOBA: –1.41

Shake Shack: –0.79

Available options for pickup

Total

In-store: 85 percent

Curbside: 23 percent

Drive-thru: 6 percent

Pickup window: 7 percent

Not specified: 14 percent

Chipotle

In-store: 78 percent

Curbside: 8 percent

Drive-thru: 14 percent

Pickup window: 9 percent

Not specified: 24 percent

Chicken Salad Chick

In-store: 63 percent

Curbside: 20 percent

Drive-thru: 15 percent

Pickup window: 8 percent

Not specified: 35 percent

Five Guys

In-store: 93 percent

Curbside: 13 percent

Drive-thru: 0 percent

Pickup window: 8 percent

Not specified: 6 percent

Jersey Mike’s

In-store: 95 percent

Curbside: 36 percent

Drive-thru: 0 percent

Pickup window: 1 percent

Not specified: 4 percent

McAlister’s Deli

In-store: 90 percent

Curbside: 41 percent

Drive-thru: 4 percent

Pickup window: 13 percent

Not specified: 8 percent

Noodles & Company

In-store: 75 percent

Curbside: 9 percent

Drive-thru: 5 percent

Pickup window: 10 percent

Not specified: 23 percent

Panda Express

In-store: 78 percent

Curbside: 3 percent

Drive-thru: 0 percent

Pickup window: 1 percent

Not specified: 26 percent

Panera Bread

In-store: 98 percent

Curbside: 34 percent

Drive-thru: 15 percent

Pickup window: 4 percent

Not specified: 4 percent

QDOBA

In-store: 94 percent

Curbside: 45 percent

Drive-thru: 4 percent

Pickup window: 1 percent

Not specified: 6 percent

Shake Shack

In-store: 93 percent

Curbside: 20 percent

Drive-thru: 4 percent

Pickup window: 14 percent

Not specified: 4 percent

Ordering experience

What was your impression of your ordering experience?

Total

1 (not satisfied): 1 percent

2: 1 percent

3: 7 percent

4: 20 percent

5 (satisfied): 71 percent

Chipotle

1 (not satisfied): 1 percent

2: 1 percent

3: 6 percent

4: 19 percent

5 (satisfied): 73 percent

Chicken Salad Chicken

1 (not satisfied): 0 percent

2: 5 percent

3: 11 percent

4: 28 percent

5 (satisfied): 56 percent

Five Guys

1 (not satisfied): 3 percent

2: 0 percent

3: 4 percent

4: 18 percent

5 (satisfied): 76 percent

McAlister’s Deli

1 (not satisfied): 3 percent

2: 0 percent

3: 6 percent

4: 24 percent

5 (satisfied): 68 percent

Noodles & Company

1 (not satisfied): 1 percent

2: 1 percent

3: 11 percent

4: 20 percent

5 (satisfied): 66 percent

Panda Express

1 (not satisfied): 1 percent

2: 0 percent

3: 3 percent

4: 15 percent

5 (satisfied): 81 percent

Panera Bread

1 (not satisfied): 0 percent

2: 3 percent

3: 13 percent

4: 16 percent

5 (satisfied): 69 percent

QDOBA

1 (not satisfied): 3 percent

2: 1 percent

3: 8 percent

4: 29 percent

5 (satisfied): 60 percent

Shake Shack

1 (not satisfied): 1 percent

2: 1 percent

3: 5 percent

4: 18 percent

5 (satisfied): 75 percent

Advising arrival by chain

How did you advise the restaurant you were at the location?

Total

Gave associate your name: 62 percent

Pickup area for your name: 33 percent

Other: 3 percent

Via mobile device: 2 percent

Chipotle

Gave associate your name: 55 percent

Pickup area for your name: 43 percent

Other: 1 percent

Via mobile device: 1 percent

Chicken Salad Chick

Gave associate your name: 81 percent

Pickup area for your name: 16 percent

Other: 3 percent

Via mobile device: 0 percent

Five Guys

Gave associate your name: 79 percent

Pickup area for your name: 6 percent

Other: 1 percent

Via mobile device: 14 percent

Jersey Mike’s

Gave associate your name: 59 percent

Pickup area for your name: 39 percent

Other: 1 percent

Via mobile device: 1 percent

McAlister’s Deli

Gave associate your name: 56 percent

Pickup area for your name: 39 percent

Other: 1 percent

Via mobile device: 1 percent

Noodles & Company

Gave associate your name: 59 percent

Pickup area for your name: 35 percent

Other: 6 percent

Via mobile device: 0 percent

Panda Express

Gave associate your name: 91 percent

Pickup area for your name: 6 percent

Other: 0 percent

Via mobile device: 3 percent

Panera Bread

Gave associate your name: 18 percent

Pickup area for your name: 79 percent

Other: 3 percent

Via mobile device: 1 percent

QDOBA

Gave associate your name: 64 percent

Pickup area for your name: 31 percent

Other: 3 percent

Via mobile device: 3 percent

Shake Shack

Gave associate your name: 56 percent

Pickup area for your name: 36 percent

Other: 9 percent

Via mobile device: 0 percent

Designated curbside pickup

Were there designated curbside pickup parking spots outside?

Total

No: 73 percent

Yes: 27 percent

Chipotle

No: 70 percent

Yes: 30 percent

Chicken Salad Chick

No: 71 percent

Yes: 29 percent

Five Guys

No: 96 percent

Yes: 4 percent

Jersey Mike’s

No: 84 percent

Yes: 16 percent

McAlister’s Deli

No: 58 percent

Yes: 42 percent

Noodles & Company

No: 68 percent

Yes: 33 percent

Panda Express

No: 96 percent

Yes: 4 percent

Panera Bread

No: 50 percent

Yes: 50 percent

QDOBA

No: 70 percent

Yes: 30 percent

Shake Shack

No: 63 percent

Yes: 37 percent

Designated pickup spot

Was there a designated pickup area?

Total

No: 19 percent

Yes: 81 percent

Chipotle

No: 5 percent

Yes: 95 percent

Chicken Salad Chick

No: 29 percent

Yes: 71 percent

Five Guys

No: 21 percent

Yes: 79 percent

Jersey Mike’s

No: 28 percent

Yes: 72 percent

McAlister’s Deli

No: 20 percent

Yes: 80 percent

Noodles & Company

No: 14 percent

Yes: 86 percent

Panda Express

No: 38 percent

Yes: 63 percent

Panera Bread

No: 0 percent

Yes: 100 percent

QDOBA

No: 25 percent

Yes: 75 percent

Shake Shack

No: 9 percent

Yes: 91 percent

Ease of grabbing different orders

What was your impression of how hard it would be for someone to take accidently or on purpose someone else's order at the pickup area?

Total

1 (very easy): 15 percent

2: 13 percent

3: 15 percent

4: 15 percent

5 (very hard): 43 percent

Chipotle

1 (very easy): 19 percent

2: 18 percent

3: 16 percent

4: 14 percent

5 (very hard): 34 percent

Chicken Salad Chick

1 (very easy): 4 percent

2: 8 percent

3: 18 percent

4: 10 percent

5 (very hard): 61 percent

Five Guys

1 (very easy): 0 percent

2: 3 percent

3: 9 percent

4: 15 percent

5 (very hard): 74 percent

Jersey Mike’s

1 (very easy): 21 percent

2: 13 percent

3: 15 percent

4: 11 percent

5 (very hard): 40 percent

McAlister’s Deli

1 (very easy): 20 percent

2: 18 percent

3: 15 percent

4: 8 percent

5 (very hard): 40 percent

Noodles & Company

1 (very easy): 14 percent

2: 15 percent

3: 21 percent

4: 19 percent

5 (very hard): 31 percent

Panda Express

1 (very easy): 5 percent

2: 4 percent

3: 8 percent

4: 18 percent

5 (very hard): 66 percent

Panera Bread

1 (very easy): 30 percent

2: 21 percent

3: 21 percent

4: 13 percent

5 (very hard): 15 percent

QDOBA

1 (very easy): 15 percent

2: 16 percent

3: 15 percent

4: 19 percent

5 (very hard): 35 percent

Shake Shack

1 (very easy): 19 percent

2: 14 percent

3: 13 percent

4: 23 percent

5 (very hard): 33 percent

Parking for delivery drivers

Did the location have a separate parking spot for only delivery drivers to pick-up orders?

Total

No: 99 percent

Yes: 1 percent

Chipotle

No: 95 percent

Yes: 5 percent

Chicken Salad Chick

No: 100 percent

Yes: 0 percent

Five Guys

No: 100 percent

Yes: 0 percent

Jersey Mike’s

No: 100 percent

Yes: 0 percent

McAlister’s Deli

No: 98 percent

Yes: 2 percent

Noodles & Company

No: 100 percent

Yes: 0 percent

Panda Express

No: 100 percent

Yes: 0 percent

Panera Bread

No: 100 percent

Yes: 0 percent

QDOBA

No: 99 percent

Yes: 1 percent

Shake Shack

No: 96 percent

Yes: 4 percent

Personal interaction upon arrival

Did you have to interact with anyone upon arrival?

Total

No: 28

Yes: 72

Chipotle

No: 41 percent

Yes: 59 percent

Chicken Salad Chick

No: 10 percent

Yes: 90 percent

Five Guys

No: 9 percent

Yes: 91 percent

Jersey Mike’s

No: 31 percent

Yes: 69 percent

McAlister’s Deli

No: 34 percent

Yes: 66 percent

Noodles & Company

No: 25 percent

Yes: 75 percent

Panda Express

No: 8 percent

Yes: 92 percent

Panera Bread

No: 59 percent

Yes: 41 percent

QDOBA

No: 29 percent

Yes: 71 percent

Shake Shack

No: 38 percent

Yes: 63 percent

Required interaction upon arrival

If yes, was it required as part of the pick-up process?

Total

No: 27 percent

Yes: 73 percent

Chipotle

No: 49 percent

Yes: 51 percent

Chicken Salad Chick

No: 19 percent

Yes: 81 percent

Five Guys

No: 4 percent

Yes: 96 percent

Jersey Mike’s

No: 24 percent

Yes: 76 percent

McAlister’s Deli

No: 30 percent

Yes: 70 percent

Noodles & Company

No: 35 percent

Yes: 65 percent

Panda Express

No: 9 percent

Yes: 91 percent

Panera Bread

No: 64 percent

Yes: 36 percent

QDOBA

No: 30 percent

Yes: 70 percent

Shake Shack

No: 40 percent

Yes: 60 percent

Separate exterior door for pickup

Did the location offer a separate exterior door for pickup orders?

Total

No: 95 percent

Yes: 5 percent

Chipotle

No: 99 percent

Yes: 1 percent

Chicken Salad Chick

No: 98 percent

Yes: 2 percent

Five Guys

No: 100 percent

Yes: 0 percent

Jersey Mike’s

No: 100 percent

Yes: 0 percent

McAlister’s Deli

No: 81 percent

Yes: 19 percent

Noodles & Company

No: 84 percent

Yes: 16 percent

Panda Express

No: 100 percent

Yes: 0 percent

Panera Bread

No: 94 percent

Yes: 6 percent

QDOBA

No: 98 percent

Yes: 2 percent

Shake Shack

No: 93 percent

Yes: 7 percent

Signage for Pickup

When you arrive at the location, were there any signs indicating where you go to pickup in-store?

Total

No: 46 percent

Yes: 54 percent

Chipotle

No: 54 percent

Yes: 46 percent

Chicken Salad Chick

No: 56 percent

Yes: 44 percent

Five Guys

No: 33 percent

Yes: 67 percent

Jersey Mike’s

No: 50 percent

Yes: 50 percent

McAlister’s Deli

No: 51 percent

Yes: 49 percent

Noodles & Company

No: 34 percent

Yes: 66 percent

Panda Express

No: 50 percent

Yes: 50 percent

Panera Bread

No: 40 percent

Yes: 60 percent

QDOBA

No: 64 percent

Yes: 36 percent

Shake Shack

No: 29 percent

Yes: 71 percent

Ease of Use

Was it easy to add items to your cart?

Total

No: 2 percent

Yes: 98 percent

Chipotle

No: 0 percent

Yes: 100 percent

Chicken Salad Chick

No: 1 percent

Yes: 99 percent

Five Guys

No: 2 percent

Yes: 100 percent

Jersey Mike’s

No: 0 percent

Yes: 100 percent

McAlister’s Deli

No: 6 percent

Yes: 94 percent

Noodles & Company

No: 3 percent

Yes: 97 percent

Panda Express

No: 0 percent

Yes: 100 percent

Panera Bread

No: 5 percent

Yes: 95 percent

QDOBA

No: 5 percent

Yes: 95 percent

Shake Shack

No: 3 percent

Yes: 97 percent

Loyalty programs

Does the brand have a loyalty/rewards program advertised or accessible during the ordering process? Note: This metric does not quantify which brands have these programs, but rather whether the mystery shoppers found them readily advertised and accessible as they ordered digitally.

Total

No: 29 percent

Yes: 71 percent

Chipotle

No: 4 percent

Yes: 96 percent

Chicken Salad Chick

No: 23 percent

Yes: 78 percent

Five Guys

No: 83 percent

Yes: 18 percent

Jersey Mike’s

No: 6 percent

Yes: 94 percent

McAlister’s Deli

No: 6 percent

Yes: 94 percent

Noodles & Company

No: 10 percent

Yes: 90 percent

Panda Express

No: 65 percent

Yes: 35 percent

Panera Bread

No: 11 percent

Yes: 89 percent

QDOBA

No: 8 percent

Yes: 92 percent

Shake Shack

No: 75 percent

Yes: 25 percent

Loyalty member

If brand has a loyalty/rewards program, are you a member already?

Total

No: 40 percent

Yes: 60 percent

Chipotle

No: 27 percent

Yes: 73 percent

Chicken Salad Chick

No: 58 percent

Yes: 42 percent

Five Guys

No: 79 percent

Yes: 21 percent

Jersey Mike’s

No: 36 percent

Yes: 64 percent

McAlister’s Deli

No: 52 percent

Yes: 48 percent

Noodles & Company

No: 42 percent

Yes: 58 percent

Panda Express

No: 50 percent

Yes: 50 percent

Panera Bread

No: 15 percent

Yes: 85 percent

QDOBA

No: 45 percent

Yes: 55 percent

Shake Shack

No: 35 percent

Yes: 65 percent

Ease of loyalty program login

If already a loyalty/rewards member, was it easy to login?

Total

No: 2 percent

Yes: 98 percent

Chipotle

No: 0 percent

Yes: 100 percent

Chicken Salad Chick

No: 0 percent

Yes: 100 percent

Five Guys

No: 0 percent

Yes: 100 percent

Jersey Mike’s

No: 0 percent

Yes: 100 percent

McAlister’s Deli

No: 3 percent

Yes: 97 percent

Noodles & Company

No: 5 percent

Yes: 95 percent

Panda Express

No: 0 percent

Yes: 100 percent

Panera Bread

No: 2 percent

Yes: 98 percent

QDOBA

No: 5 percent

Yes: 95 percent

Shake Shack

No: 0 percent

Yes: 100 percent

Ease of joining loyalty program

If you’re not currently a member, was it easy to sign up?

Chipotle

No: 10 percent

Yes: 90 percent

Chicken Salad Chick

No: 3 percent

Yes: 97 percent

Five Guys

No: 0 percent

Yes: 100 percent

Jersey Mike’s

No: 4 percent

Yes: 96 percent



McAlister’s Deli

No: 0 percent

Yes: 100 percent

Noodles & Company

No: 0 percent

Yes: 100 percent

Panda Express

No: 20 percent

Yes: 80 percent

Panera Bread

No: 9 percent

Yes: 91 percent

QDOBA

No: 3 percent

Yes: 97 percent

Shake Shack

No: 13 percent

Yes: 87 percent

Ability to modify order

Could you easily modify your order?

Total

No: 3 percent

Yes: 97 percent

Chipotle

No: 1 percent

Yes: 99 percent

Chicken Salad Chick

No: 8 percent

Yes: 92 percent

Five Guys

No: 1 percent

Yes: 99 percent

Jersey Mike’s

No: 0 percent

Yes: 100 percent

McAlister’s Deli

No: 4 percent

Yes: 96 percent

Noodles & Company

No: 5 percent

Yes: 95 percent

Panda Express

No: 3 percent

Yes: 97 percent

Panera Bread

No: 1 percent

Yes: 99 percent

QDOBA

No: 4 percent

Yes: 96 percent

Shake Shack

No: 1 percent

Yes: 99 percent

Key (broad) findings

Was there a required personal interaction?

Required personal interaction: 71 percent

No required personal interaction: 56 percent

Was there signage to indicate where to pickup?

Signage: 70 percent

No signage: 65 percent

Satisfaction and time

Time difference between when the order was supposed to be ready:

1 (not satisfied): 3 minutes late

2: 1.37 minutes late

3. 2.05 minutes late

4. 0.42 minutes early

5 (satisfied): 1.55 minutes early

Ease of use by order method

Was it easy to add items to your cart?

Total

No: 2 percent

Yes: 90 percent

App

No: 1 percent

Yes: 99 percent

Online

No: 4 percent

Yes: 96 percent

The takeaway: Ease of adding items to cart was 3 percent higher for those who used the app.

Ordering Experience by Order Method

What was your impression of experience?

Total

1 (not satisfied): 1 percent

2: 1 percent

3: 7 percent

4: 20 percent

5 (satisfied): 71 percent

App

1 (not satisfied): 1 percent

2: 1 percent

3: 6 percent

4: 19 percent

5 (satisfied): 74 percent

Online

1 (not satisfied): 2 percent

2: 1 percent

3: 10 percent

4: 20 percent

5 (satisfied): 66 percent

The takeaway: Shoppers were 8 percent more satisfied with their order experience when they ordered through the app.

Satisfaction by Order Method

Please rate your overall satisfaction with your order.

Total

1 (not satisfied): 2 percent

2: 2 percent

3: 7 percent

4: 21 percent

5 (satisfied): 68 percent

App

1 (not satisfied): 1 percent

2: 2 percent

3: 7 percent

4: 21 percent

5 (satisfied): 70 percent

Online

1 (not satisfied): 3 percent

2: 3 percent

3: 9 percent

4: 21 percent

5 (satisfied): 64 percent

The takeaway: Shoppers were 6 percent more satisfied with their overall order when they ordered through the app.

How easy was it for people to grab the wrong order (on purpose or by accident)

Total

1 (very easy: 8 percent

2: 10 percent

3: 14 percent

4. 16 percent

5 (very hard): 52 percent

No

1 (very easy: 22 percent

2: 24 percent

3: 25 percent

4. 12 percent

5 (very hard): 17 percent

Yes

1 (very easy: 3 percent

2: 5 percent

3: 10 percent

4. 17 percent

5 (very hard): 66 percent

The takeaway: When there was required interaction with an employee upon arrival, shoppers perceived grabbing another order by mistake to be 49 percent harder.

Satisfaction by pickup experience

Please rate your overall satisfaction with your order.

Total

1 (not satisfied): 2 percent

2: 2 percent

3: 7 percent

4: 21 percent

5 (satisfied): 68 percent

1 (not satisfied)

1 (not satisfied): 20 percent

2: 15 percent

3: 25 percent

4: 15 percent

5 (satisfied): 25 percent

2

1 (not satisfied): 3 percent

2: 12 percent

3: 25 percent

4: 32 percent

5 (satisfied): 27 percent

3

1 (not satisfied): 3 percent

2: 3 percent

3: 23 percent

4: 32 percent

5 (satisfied): 39 percent

4

1 (not satisfied): 1 percent

2: 2 percent

3: 3 percent

4: 43 percent

5 (satisfied): 52 percent

5 (satisfied)

1 (not satisfied): 0 percent

2: 1 percent

3: 3 percent

4: 10 percent

5 (satisfied): 86 percent

The takeaway: Shoppers who were satisfied with their pickup experience were 34 percent more satisfied with their overall order.

Satisfaction by required interaction

Please rate your overall satisfaction with your order.

Total

1 (not satisfied): 1 percent

2: 2 percent

3: 9 percent

4: 21 percent

5 (satisfied): 67 percent

No

1 (not satisfied): 2 percent

2: 2 percent

3: 11 percent

4: 30 percent

5 (satisfied): 56 percent

Yes

1 (not satisfied): 1 percent

2: 2 percent

3: 8 percent

4: 18 percent

5 (satisfied): 72 percent

The takeaway: Shoppers were 15 percent more satisfied with the overall order when they were required to interact with an employee upon arrival.