Subway Rewrites Playbook with Legacy Still Intact

Subway is in the habit of conducting listening tours, spending about a day and a half in different markets every two to three weeks. Leadership visits restaurants, sees what’s happening, and then has an afternoon meeting with 15-20 franchisees, from small single-unit operators to larger multi-store restaurateurs. There’s a reception afterward, which draws upwards of 50 visitors. Trevor Haynes, president of the chain’s North America segment, estimates that Subway has reached 1,000-plus stakeholders this way in the past two years.

Two years being the operative words. That’s when the brand officially kicked off its multi-year turnaround strategy, beginning with the most ambitious menu launch in company history. Since 2021, franchisee sentiment has moved from “I’m not sure,” to “I’m feeling more optimistic,” to “Just bring it on. We’re so excited about where it’s at,” Haynes recalls.

In late August, the brand announced that it will sell itself to private equity firm Roark Capital, the same company that owns Inspire Brands (Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John's, Sonic, Dunkin', Baskin-Robbins, and Arby's), Focus Brands (Auntie Anne's, McAlister's, Schlotzsky's, Cinnabon, Moe's, Jamba, and Carvel), and CKE Restaurants (Carl's Jr. and Hardee's). The deal is reportedly worth $9.6 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The executive admits that if Subway is doing 10 things, operators may not agree with two of them. But at the same time, they’re encouraging the corporate team to keep going and carry forth innovation. “When we’ve got 10,000 franchises in the system, we’ll never get everyone to agree,” Haynes says. “But they do agree on the things that matter.”

Food Remains at the Core

With a potential sale and $10 billion valuation in the background for the past few months, Haynes describes Subway’s recent journey as nothing short of transformational. The brand has looked at all touch points around the guest experience, and at the center of it all has been food. Year one, taking place in July 2021, was about improving ingredients, bread, proteins, cheese sauce, and more. The release, called “Eat Fresh Refresh,” involved 20-plus upgrades—11 new and enhanced ingredients, six new or returning sandwiches, and four reimagined signature sandwiches. The bread alone took 18-24 months of work, with the assistance of a panel that included Nancy Silverton, a James Beard Award winner.

The next year, Subway sought to outdo itself with the rollout of Subway Series, a lineup of 12 signature sandwiches that can be ordered by name or number—a way to streamline the ordering experience for guests, as opposed to going ingredient by ingredient. It expanded to 18 products in May with the addition of Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Italian B.M.T., Chicken & Bacon Ranch, Spicy Italian, Pickleball Club, and Teriyaki Blitz.

“Summer is where you can have a lot more fun I think in regards to a launch or just being active,” says Haynes, describing why Subway chose July for its big reveals. “No one wants to go and line up at a restaurant in the Northeast in February. Whereas in summer you’ll get people out and about doing things a lot more. So I think the first year was when everything came together. Everything came together and we were able to hit the summer target. And that said, every year, we’ve got to hit this because you got to roll over what you’ve done the year before.”

This July was no different, with the launch of Deli Heroes as an extension of the Subway Series menu. The product features freshly sliced meats, something “a sub shop should be all about,” Haynes says. The lineup has four highlights—Titan Turkey, Grand Slam Ham, Garlic Roast Beef, and The Beast. The first two comprise 33 percent more meat and The Beast, true to its name, has a half-pound of meat (pepperoni, salami, turkey, ham, and roast beef). They all have double cheese and are served on artisan Italian bread.

“You can just taste it and you can see the difference,” says Paul Fabre, senior vice president of culinary and innovation. “And for us, it was really about building these sandwiches the way that a great deli sandwich should. There was a lot of science actually [around] the right ratio of the amount of turkey with cheese and bread.”

It took the chain more than two years to prepare for this change, including reorganization of the supply chain and installation of deli meat slicers in roughly 20,000 restaurants nationwide. The equipment—added to one store every five minutes in nine months—was completely free for U.S. franchisees. Subway spent over $80 million to cover the costs. The slicer came from Germany-based Bizerba, which added another line in its factory dedicated to Subway.