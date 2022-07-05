Free Report: The $26 Billion Dollar Expense Restaurants Can Prevent

Facilities, however, are not the only risk. Failing to conduct regular preventative maintenance on equipment can be even more damaging to a brand’s budget and reputation. When equipment downtime means a restaurant is unable to serve menu items, this can lead to lost sales both in the moment and later, when that downtime causes bad reviews and faltering guest loyalty.

Additionally, if a core piece of equipment breaks down and restaurants can’t serve the bulk of their menu, or if crucial infrastructure, such as plumbing, electricity, or HVAC, fails, a restaurant might even have to close its doors altogether until repairs are completed.

Restaurants simply cannot afford the risks associated with not having a solid preventative maintenance plan, yet for brands that don’t already have one, creating one from scratch can be time consuming and challenging.

In order to help restaurants build out their own preventative plans and take control of R&M, the editorial staff of QSR and FSR has created an in-depth report on the state of facilities management in the foodservice industry, The Restaurant Guide to Repairs and Maintenance. Inside, you will find key insights about how much R&M really costs restaurants, key R&M challenges, and ways restaurants can improve preventative maintenance to bolster the bottom line.

