While the quick-service restaurant industry is awash in reports, data, and insights, few stand out as essential guides for turning information into action. The Emerging Experiences study, from Intouch Insight, is quickly becoming one of them. This invaluable annual report benchmarks how major brands are delivering tech-driven customer experiences.
The intention of this report is further clarified by Sarah Beckett, vice president of sales and marketing at Intouch Insight. “We call this study ‘Emerging Experiences,’ and while all the technology evaluated isn’t always bleeding edge, for many brands, these are still growing trends, and adoption isn’t yet universal. So, what we set out to understand is the impact of these technologies on the guest experience and how that is evolving.”
From McDonald’s and Shake Shack’s in-store kiosks to Wendy’s and Bojangles’ AI voice ordering, the study uncovers the subtle details and findings that are poised to set the industry standard in the years ahead.
The Emerging Experiences study, now in its third year, continued the discussion around in-store kiosks, drive-thru and pickup technology and approaches, and took a deeper look at voice-AI ordering—a technology more restaurants are discussing and a topic that is impossible to avoid.
The study analyzed Bojangles, Wendy’s, and Taco Bell to understand how each brand was deploying voice-AI in their drive-thrus and the effectiveness of their approaches. “One of the most actionable findings uncovered was that most inaccuracies were due to customization issues—anything off script tripped the system,” Beckett says. “That’s where we saw higher rates of employee intervention, especially for Wendy’s and Taco Bell.”
While there are hiccups in early adoption and integration, the benefits are clear. Speed of service sees seconds shaved off across the board, and food temperature was scored at 100 percent for Bojangles and Wendy’s—likely due to speed improvements. Voice-AI ordering is not going anywhere, and early adopters are paving the way for customer expectations, which will define the industry in the coming years.
Speed of service, food temperature, order accuracy, and friendliness were all improved upon, with Taco Bell seeing a 1-minute and 54-second increase in speed of service compared to the benchmark studies. At the end of the day, consumers’ experiences reign supreme, and customers are excited to see AI take up this role when it gets it right. “I enjoyed it very much,” says one mystery shopper from the study. “AI is exciting in all its uses, but the most memorable was being welcomed by AI.”
Mobile order pickup, drive thru, and in store are more vital than ever, making it essential to understand customer needs and how industry leaders measure up. The Emerging Experiences 2025 study examined how Chipotle, Wing Shack, and Dutch Bros are adapting to rising mobile orders and shifting consumer behavior.
“Whether a customer is placing their order at home or in their car, when they go to pick it up—either at the drive thru or in store—that interaction with an employee happens in a much more condensed period of time,” Beckett says. While this is intuitive, it is key to understanding what brands need to be providing in those seconds and minutes to deliver exceptional experiences.
Friendliness ratings came in higher than benchmark studies for both Wing Stop (84 percent vs 78 percent in the benchmark) and Dutch Bros (90 percent vs 79 percent in the benchmark).
Kiosks are not a new tech, and while large brands have deployed them, they certainly have not reached ubiquity. Like many pieces of tech in restaurants, they work especially well when paired with employee guidance and a friendly hello and goodbye. “The comments we get from kiosk users are all about acknowledgment—‘The employee could’ve said hello,’ ‘I wasn’t greeted.’ It’s a really small touchpoint, but people notice when it’s missing,” Beckett says.
When guests feel ignored, the experience suffers, even if the ordering process itself is smooth. Kiosks can speed service and reduce order-taking burdens, but without human warmth, they risk creating a hospitality gap.
While the numbers reveal important trends, human experiences remain irreplaceable. Feedback from this study revealed a consistent truth: human interactions still matter. “It’s about blending digital efficiency with genuine human hospitality. If you can do that—sky’s the limit,” Beckett says.
Whether it was AI ordering—where customers still wanted a warm greeting—or mobile pickup and drive thru, where they preferred employees to slow down, avoid rushing, and help clarify processes when signage fell short, the message was clear. Quick-service restaurants must amplify hospitality at every touchpoint while leveraging technology to make experiences as seamless as possible.
“You need objective proof points to ensure the tech is delivering on its goals—whether it’s speed, labor savings, or guest satisfaction,” Beckett says. Throughout the annual report, one thing became clear: tech without positive employee-customer interaction fell short every time. But to know what is working and what isn’t, brands must invest in ongoing measurement tools and systems that show how a brand’s tech is performing, and the impacts on the guest experience deployment.
Intouch Insight ensures success and a holistic data approach through pre-and post-deployment mystery shopping programs. By doing this, operators can fully understand the guest experience before implementing the new technology and the impacts that the new experience brings.
For more information on Intouch Insight’s current studies for further insights, visit intouchinsight.com/resources/studies.
By Ya’el McLoud