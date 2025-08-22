While the quick-service restaurant industry is awash in reports, data, and insights, few stand out as essential guides for turning information into action. The Emerging Experiences study, from Intouch Insight, is quickly becoming one of them. This invaluable annual report benchmarks how major brands are delivering tech-driven customer experiences.

The intention of this report is further clarified by Sarah Beckett, vice president of sales and marketing at Intouch Insight. “We call this study ‘Emerging Experiences,’ and while all the technology evaluated isn’t always bleeding edge, for many brands, these are still growing trends, and adoption isn’t yet universal. So, what we set out to understand is the impact of these technologies on the guest experience and how that is evolving.”

From McDonald’s and Shake Shack’s in-store kiosks to Wendy’s and Bojangles’ AI voice ordering, the study uncovers the subtle details and findings that are poised to set the industry standard in the years ahead.