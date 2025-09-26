One of the fastest-growing drink trends in the quick-service restaurant space is functional beverages, drinks formulated not just to quench thirst, but to deliver added benefits like improved hydration, immune support, energy, digestion, or mental focus. According to Glanbia, the U.S. functional beverage market is roughly $50 billion and is projected to grow to about $62 billion by 2027, with categories such as sports drinks leading the way.

Additionally, the Glanbia report notes that younger consumers are fueling much of this demand. Those aged 18–34 are significantly more likely than older age groups to increase their functional beverage purchases, often seeking low-sugar formulas, clean labels, and ingredients that support wellness in their busy, on-the-go lifestyles.





