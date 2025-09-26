One of the fastest-growing drink trends in the quick-service restaurant space is functional beverages, drinks formulated not just to quench thirst, but to deliver added benefits like improved hydration, immune support, energy, digestion, or mental focus. According to Glanbia, the U.S. functional beverage market is roughly $50 billion and is projected to grow to about $62 billion by 2027, with categories such as sports drinks leading the way.
Additionally, the Glanbia report notes that younger consumers are fueling much of this demand. Those aged 18–34 are significantly more likely than older age groups to increase their functional beverage purchases, often seeking low-sugar formulas, clean labels, and ingredients that support wellness in their busy, on-the-go lifestyles.
Energy drinks remain the largest segment of the U.S. functional beverage market, followed closely by hydration-focused products. “Beyond these core benefits, consumers are increasingly turning to functional beverages for added support. Most popular benefits range— from immunity, sugar reduction, and gut health to emotional and mental well being,” says Kevin Robb, senior product marketing manager for Monin. “Monin has innovated in these exact spaces with its Brilliance Energy™and Boost lines, both created to help operators meet evolving consumer needs.”
While today’s functional beverages address a wide spectrum of physical and wellness benefits, the next wave of innovation is being driven by Gen Z. This generation is looking beyond hydration and energy, prioritizing emotional and mental well being in their daily choices. “Gen Z actively seeks drinks that help with stress reduction, sleep, mood enhancement, and gut health,” Robb says. “In fact, 80 percent of Gen Z consumers express a strong interest in functional beverages that deliver these benefits, highlighting their role as the driving force behind the category’s future.”
Adaptogens, mushroom extracts, and matcha are surging in popularity as consumers seek stress relief, focus, and natural energy. Plant-based proteins and collagen are also fueling demand, supporting recovery and beauty-from-within goals. At the same time, gut health ingredients like probiotics and fiber continue to expand across quick-service menus.
“Rather than reinventing the menu, operators are layering these functional ingredients into familiar favorites like lemonades, iced teas, coffees, and sodas,” Robb says. “Because guests already know and love these formats, they’re eager to explore them with added functional benefits.”
Functional beverages are helping quick-service restaurants extend their relevance well beyond the traditional morning coffee or afternoon soda occasion. Energy refreshers, protein-enhanced shakes, and hydration-focused drinks give guests reasons to stop in throughout the day, creating new purchase opportunities and boosting traffic.
Social media is also fueling the rise of functional beverages. “Viral TikTok recipes, influencer buzz, and vibrant colors transform these drinks into cultural moments consumers can’t resist,” Robb says. “For operators, this visibility is a powerful way to showcase beverages that deliver wellness benefits while looking great on social feeds, which drives trial, engagement, and relevance.”
Monin helps operators bring functional beverages to life with speed and consistency through its ready-to-use products made from premium ingredients. The Monin Brilliance™ line, for instance, delivers on-trend flavor profiles with vibrant colors, natural caffeine, and bold taste, allowing operators to serve functional drinks that are both innovative and consumer approved. Beyond the products themselves, Monin also offers recipe inspiration to keep menus fresh, exciting, and aligned with today’s evolving consumer trends.
“Holistic wellness and multifunctionality are top of mind as consumers increasingly seek food and beverages that support overall health,” Robb says. “Where people once wavered between making better choices or indulging, the line between fun and functional is blurring. Monin is uniquely positioned to lead this shift, offering beverages that deliver health-forward benefits without compromising on taste.”
