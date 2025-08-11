One-Stop Partnership

Schwan’s Food Service stands out as a one-stop partner for quick-service restaurant operators, offering a wide range of globally inspired menu items, crave-worthy appetizers, and convenient side items that meet the evolving demands of today’s fast-paced consumer.

“We have both Asian flavors and fusion-forward combinations in our portfolio because our customers’ menus are so diverse, and their patrons are enjoying new food experiences,” says Chef Gunn, director of culinary for Schwan’s Food Service. “Our chefs and sales team are in the market listening to our customers, and we use that input to manage the balance of what we offer.”

Through market research, Schwan’s Food Service has identified strong consumer interest in Korean flavors, prompting the launch of a new CHEF ONE® Beef & Vegetable Mandu appetizer. “Combining Asian formats with classic flavors is also popular with our customers, so we’ve created MINH® Buffalo Chicken Egg Roll and MINH® Philly Cheesesteak Egg Roll,” Gunn says. “We can meet operators wherever they are in terms of their customer base. For those looking for mainstream flavor profiles, we have our core products, and for those seeking more globally inspired options, we have a diverse range to choose from.”





