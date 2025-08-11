In today’s foodservice landscape, quick-service restaurant operators can no longer rely on the same core menu to keep customers coming back. Diners—especially younger generations—are craving novelty, cultural discovery, and convenience all in one bite. Whether it’s a globally inspired LTO or a mashup that puts a twist on comfort food, consumer expectations are shifting toward bold, diverse flavors that tell a story.
Three in four consumers are drawn to LTOs that offer a fresh spin on something familiar, and two in five say they eat global foods at least once a month, according to Datassential’s Limited Time Offers: Keynote Report. That appetite for innovation isn’t just a passing trend—it’s a signal. Operators who embrace evolving tastes with agility and creativity are positioned to stand out and forge a deeper connection with today’s flavor-seeking customer.
Schwan’s Food Service stands out as a one-stop partner for quick-service restaurant operators, offering a wide range of globally inspired menu items, crave-worthy appetizers, and convenient side items that meet the evolving demands of today’s fast-paced consumer.
“We have both Asian flavors and fusion-forward combinations in our portfolio because our customers’ menus are so diverse, and their patrons are enjoying new food experiences,” says Chef Gunn, director of culinary for Schwan’s Food Service. “Our chefs and sales team are in the market listening to our customers, and we use that input to manage the balance of what we offer.”
Through market research, Schwan’s Food Service has identified strong consumer interest in Korean flavors, prompting the launch of a new CHEF ONE® Beef & Vegetable Mandu appetizer. “Combining Asian formats with classic flavors is also popular with our customers, so we’ve created MINH® Buffalo Chicken Egg Roll and MINH® Philly Cheesesteak Egg Roll,” Gunn says. “We can meet operators wherever they are in terms of their customer base. For those looking for mainstream flavor profiles, we have our core products, and for those seeking more globally inspired options, we have a diverse range to choose from.”
Schwan’s Food Service’s creation process usually starts with an operator’s need. “We take our customers’ input and overlay trend data, consumer research, and culinary expertise to develop a long list of product ideas,” Gunn says. “Once we have a focused list of ideas, the culinary team works with our product developer to create gold standard recipes for each concept. We do further research to validate the product tastes amazing, works well for operators, and appeals to the customer before we finalize the recipe and launch the item.”
Schwan’s Food Service’s development team understands consumers love exploring different cultures through food, with many actively seeking global flavors. “Egg rolls and dumplings are the perfect way for operators to meet consumer needs,” Gunn says. “Both formats are so incredibly popular with guests—they enjoy them with both traditional and fusion-style fillings. Another reason our egg rolls and dumplings perform so well across menus is that they’re high quality, consistent, easy to prepare, and adaptable across a variety of preparation methods.”
From the very beginning of the development process, Schwan’s Food Service prioritizes consistency in texture and flavor for every egg roll and dumpling product. “Some of the first questions we ask when designing a product are: Who is the consumer? How will the operator prepare it? How long will it be held? And how will it be served?” Gunn says. “The answers to these questions directly shape our product design. We then replicate real-world restaurant scenarios—preparing, holding, and serving the items just as operators would—to ensure they exceed expectations for both the operator and the customer.”
What sets Schwan’s Food Service’s egg roll and dumpling appetizers apart operationally is their consistency, quality, and ease of preparation. The team knows these three factors are non-negotiable for quick-service restaurant operators, and they design their products with that in mind. “We consider what types of equipment are most common across the industry,” Gunn says. “Then, we design our products to work across multiple preparation methods so that any operator can execute them successfully. For example, our dumplings can be cooked in a deep fryer, oven, steamer, pan, or griddle. That kind of flexibility is one of the most important things we offer.”
Beyond back-of-house benefits, these appetizers fit seamlessly into a restaurant’s menu strategy. “The smaller piece size and lower cost per serving give operators flexibility to increase check averages and support value-based meal deals or combos,” Gunn says. “For instance, our dumplings and spring rolls range from 0.8–0.88 oz per piece, making them ideal for bundling—whether as a snack, a side, or part of a full meal. It’s an easy upsell that meets the needs of both the operators and the guests.”
Portability and delivery performance are two critical factors that quick-service restaurant operators must consider when choosing product partners. Schwan’s Food Service keeps these needs front and center during product development, delivering on both operational efficiency and overall value. “We design with quality, performance, and great taste in mind to drive customer interest and repeat purchases,” Gunn says. “We also ensure every product performs consistently in real-world conditions to minimize waste and support profitability for our operator partners.”
Hold time is another essential element in today’s off-premise-driven environment. “Hold times depend on several variables, including preparation method, warming equipment, and packaging,” Gunn says. “Generally, we aim for a 30-minute to one-hour hold time for our appetizers. We collaborate closely with our customers to test and validate hold times based on their specific operational needs.”
Driven by customer feedback and ongoing industry insight, Schwan’s Food Service is committed to developing new products that reflect the ever-evolving preferences of today’s consumers. “We will continue to create globally inspired appetizers that meet the needs of our customers,” Gunn says. “This opens the door for us to expand not just within Asian cuisine, but also into Latin, Indian, Mediterranean, and Middle Eastern flavors.”
For Gunn, product development at Schwan’s Food Service is about more than just great taste—it’s about creating memorable experiences. “Food has the power to build connections and nurture relationships,” Gunn says. “Our appetizers are designed to help operators deliver those meaningful moments to their guests.”
