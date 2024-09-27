After much success in Los Angeles, ChainFEST—the food festival celebrating nostalgia and chain restaurant favorites—made its way to New York on September 21.

Roughly 5,000 guests attended the event and were able to try samples from KFC, Red Robin, Panda Express, Cracker Barrel, Pop Up Bagel, Portillo’s Krispy Kreme, and Hot Dog on a Stick.

The idea for ChainFEST originated from chef Tim Hollingsworth’s and actor BJ Novak’s love for chain restaurant food.

The festival has evolved significantly since its humble beginnings.

“We started in L.A. a couple of years ago and we’ve grown it from back of a parking lot to a festival,” Hollingsworth says.

He attributes much of ChainFEST’s success to the universal appeal of fast food and the nostalgic memories associated with it.

“The nostalgia really is key because it resonates with everybody,” Hollingsworth says. “Everybody has their fast food, everybody has a time in their life where they were eating memories that are associated with it.”

Bringing ChainFEST to New York was a major goal for Hollingsworth and his team.

The move has been well-received, and Hollingsworth is optimistic about the future, sharing his team is eager to see where the festival heads next.

“It was definitely a bucket list to be able to come [to NYC] and open something,” he said.

One of the unique aspects of ChainFEST is its ability to offer a taste of regional fast-food chains in different markets. Some examples include Hot Dog on a Stick, which is primarily on the West Coast, and Portillo’s, which is mostly based in Chicago. However, ChainFEST did offer hometown NYC favorites like Pop Up Bagels.

Hollingsworth says this regional blending is part of what excited attendees, especially those who have relocated to new cities.

“You can imagine the excitement for someone when they get to experience a regional chain from their hometown in the city they live in now,” he says.