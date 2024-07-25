Representing the future of diners, Gen Z is the key consumer demographic every restaurant wants and needs to understand. While Millennials are the largest consumer group and Baby Boomers possess the most buying power, Gen Z’s spending habits are rapidly growing. A Bloomberg report from 2023 highlighted that young students and professionals have $360 billion in disposable income.
As the number continues to rise, restaurants strive to understand how to effectively reach this generation. Many companies find it challenging to appeal to Gen Z because their spending habits and decision-making processes differ significantly from previous generations.
Word of mouth has always been an effective form of advertising, and now, with the rise of social media, it is happening online, faster than ever before. Whether a post from a close friend or a favorite influencer, the food experiences showcased on social media platforms often become the next must-try item for their followers.
“Gen Z doesn’t just consume content, they act on it, too. Nearly half have said they bought something that an influencer recommended,” says Shannon O’Shields, vice president of marketing at Rubix Foods. “There is a cultural magnetism to food influencers, specifically. Their content is changing the way consumers discover, crave and select their food experiences.”
The rapid exchange of information and the influential power of viral content accelerate the start of trends. But trends can disappear just as quickly as they arrive and that makes it challenging for restaurants to capitalize on emerging trends that cater to Gen Z.
The solution is LTOs. “LTOs are the future of menus, allowing brands to test and learn while mitigating risk,” O’Shields says. “LTOs have proven to be a successful way to generate buzz and attract new traffic, as people are excited by the anticipation of trying something new. The urgency factor—knowing they might miss out if they don’t act quickly—also draws consumers in and generates new business for QSRs.”
Food influencers persuade consumers more quickly and effectively than traditional advertising methods. It is hard for quick-service restaurants to compete with the authentic and direct connections that influencers have with their followers.
Recognizing this shift, Rubix Foods, a premier flavor and ingredient provider to restaurants, created the NEXT Flavor Network, a food influencer program aimed at identifying and implementing Gen Z inspired trends on menus. By partnering with three popular TikTok and Instagram food influencers—Matt James, Alexis Frost, and Nate Llorin—Rubix is gaining real-time access to the unmet needs and wants of their massive communities and using that data to inform their flavor concept and development strategies for quick-service restaurants.
“This is a more intentional way of getting what consumers really want on menus,” O’Shields says. “We’re removing the conceptual guessing game by allowing influencers and their fans to become a part of the product development process. Together, we’ll create new, pre-vetted flavors at the speed of social.”
Luis Martinez, senior vice president of research and development and commercialization for Rubix Foods, agrees that more frequent LTOs are the “winning strategy,” but can be complex for chains to implement due to product development, sourcing, consistency, and labor challenges.
Rubix Foods reinvented its processes to be more nimble and scale up quickly, helping large chains act fast. “Speed to market is our special sauce,” Martinez says. “We fast-track product development. What usually takes a few months can be done at Rubix in a few weeks. We execute new LTOs quickly, allowing restaurant operators to capitalize on trends and attract a broader range of consumers, especially Gen Z.”
According to the Pew Research Center, Gen Z is the most diverse generation in America, with 22 percent having at least one immigrant parent. This diversity likely contributes to Gen Z’s love for spice and fusion flavors. However, O’Shields believes the spice trend has reached its peak.
“Quick-service restaurants and flavor creators need to add more complexity and depth to their flavors. It’s not enough to just be hot anymore; the heat must be paired with something more.”
Building multi-layer flavor experiences resonates with Gen Z consumers. It connects them to childhood memories, stories from their parents, or new culinary adventures. This approach attracts their attention and keeps them coming back for more.
Differentiation is crucial in the quick service industry. “Everybody has a chicken sandwich, a side of fries, or some version of a similar menu,” O’Shields says. To stand out, brands must create strategies and menu items that appeal to Gen Z.
Rubix Foods is the solution for restaurants to remain relevant. “Our cross-functional collaboration, deep understanding of raw materials, and rapid scaling capabilities set us apart,” Martinez says. “By anticipating and mitigating risks early on, we can fast-track product development and help quick-service restaurants implement new trends quickly and effectively.”
By Olivia Schuster