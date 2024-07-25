Leveraging Food Influencers in Quick Service

Food influencers persuade consumers more quickly and effectively than traditional advertising methods. It is hard for quick-service restaurants to compete with the authentic and direct connections that influencers have with their followers.

Recognizing this shift, Rubix Foods, a premier flavor and ingredient provider to restaurants, created the NEXT Flavor Network, a food influencer program aimed at identifying and implementing Gen Z inspired trends on menus. By partnering with three popular TikTok and Instagram food influencers—Matt James, Alexis Frost, and Nate Llorin—Rubix is gaining real-time access to the unmet needs and wants of their massive communities and using that data to inform their flavor concept and development strategies for quick-service restaurants.

“This is a more intentional way of getting what consumers really want on menus,” O’Shields says. “We’re removing the conceptual guessing game by allowing influencers and their fans to become a part of the product development process. Together, we’ll create new, pre-vetted flavors at the speed of social.”