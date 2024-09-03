There are always hurdles in the quick-service restaurant franchising industry.

Inflation is impacting customers, restaurants cost more to build, and the permitting process keeps getting delayed. But what separates successful franchisors is an ability to adapt and find solutions in the toughest of environments.

FranCoach founder and CEO Tim Parmeter asserts that while the restaurant franchise industry is constantly evolving, the fundamental need for food remains unchanged. This perpetual demand provides potential franchise owners with a variety of options to find their best fit. However, staffing remains a perennial challenge. Despite technological advancements, the need for a reliable workforce is irreplaceable. Savvy owners can turn this challenge into an opportunity by fostering a positive workplace culture, which can attract and retain employees while developing future leaders.

“The most important thing in finding the best fit actually has nothing to do with a specific brand. As a potential franchise owner, you must focus on YOU. What do you want to do every day as an owner and who are you around in your business,” Parmeter says. “As a franchisee in the food industry, even as a semi-absentee owner, you have a business that does not operate solely in a 9-5 vacuum. Are you up for that challenge? Do you want a business that will have a team that will constantly be changing or one that has inventory to manage or a retail location to maintain?”

In addition to staffing, technology has become a crucial factor in enhancing both operational efficiency and customer experience. Parmeter emphasizes the importance of leveraging AI and other technological tools to streamline operations and attract new customers. This sentiment is echoed across the industry. Many successful brands adopt innovative solutions to stay ahead.

Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review, says franchisors who offer robust support in employee recruitment, retention, and development have a significant advantage. She advises potential franchisees prioritize brands with high existing franchisee satisfaction and solid unit profitability. Simplicity in business operations, efficient training programs, and a supportive corporate culture are also critical factors for success.

ZorForum CEO Graham Chapman also underscores the importance of integrating AI and technology to manage inflation and maintain a talented workforce. He suggests that successful franchisors have authentic cultures and are early adopters of technology. They focus on sustainable growth and continuously innovate to stay relevant. For potential franchisees, understanding the financial commitment, ensuring multi-unit ownership viability, and assessing the franchisor’s technology adoption are critical steps.

“Those who are winning are eager to solve the questions/conundrums facing the industry,” Chapman says. “They have built authentic cultures, core values, and operating principles. They were early adopters, and now champions, of AI and robotics. They have always prioritized responsible and sustainable system growth. They are laser-focused on boosting systemwide sales and enhancing unit-level economics. They proactively test and introduce trendy LTOs, modern design upgrades, technology enhancements, etc. that keep the brand moving forward.

Overall, the quick-service franchising industry offers significant growth potential through strategic innovation, strong leadership, and technological integration. For over 10 years, QSR has showcased fast-food and fast-casual concepts that provide the best opportunities for entrepreneurs to succeed in the restaurant industry. The latest edition highlights 16 companies that exemplify this ideal.”

For a second year, we recognized rising franchisors that are on the outside looking in and created a Hall-of-Fame for concepts that have graced the Best Franchise Deals list several times.

This is the 14th Best Franchise Deals in QSR’s history. Once again, we tapped our Franchise Council of experts to share their choices. These brands are in no particular order.

The 2024 Best Franchise Deals Council:

Graham Chapman, CEO, ZorForum

Jonathan Hill, cofounder, Morrow Hill

Marcia Mead, president, M Squared Franchise Consulting

Matt Martin, CEO, RocketBarn

Michelle Rowan, president and COO, Franchise Business Review

Stan Friedman, cofounder, CDO, ZorForum, LLC

Tim Parmeter, founder and CEO, FranCoach

Methodology:

QSR magazine’s Best Franchise Deals for 2023 were selected from a nomination process that ran from mid-May to mid-June. Finalists were reviewed by the Franchise Council, which selected their top choices from shared information and FDD data. Their top choices comprise the final list. Brands cannot appear for back-to-back years, but can return after a year off. For the second year, we recognized rising franchisors that are on the outside looking in and recognized a Hall-of-Fame for concepts that have graced the Best Franchise Deals list several times.