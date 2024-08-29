Tim Parmeter, founder and CEO, FranCoach

AI and technology in QSR is leading the franchise space in ways it can help brands and franchisees to focus on operational efficiencies, on customer experience, and help them grow. In many ways, the restaurant franchise industry is the same as it always been and will always be, and that is an industry that is constantly evolving and an industry that is never going away because we are going to eat.

As much as the industry changes with new trends and with new twists on old favorites; the tried in true staples such as the sandwich, the cheeseburger, the pizza are never ever going away. All of these differences gives potential owners ample options to truly find their best fit.

The challenges again are always going to be the same. Staffing is a constant challenge. No amount of automation is going to take away the fact that you are still going to need people in the store? This challenge can also be an opportunity.

The savvy owner is going to build a culture where employees enjoy coming to work. Sometimes a person’s first job is in the food industry. An owner that can embrace this can build a great pipeline and also build future leaders.

The other opportunity is going to be around the constantly changing use of technology. Are we tapping into things like AI or chat GPT or any app that is going to help make the customer experience better in addition to helping new customers to your store