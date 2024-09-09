The QSR 50 is an annual ranking of the top quick-service restaurant brands in the U.S., focusing on key industry leaders based on systemwide sales, unit counts, and other performance metrics.

One of those is AUV, or average unit volume. It refers to the average revenue generated by a single location of a restaurant over a specific period. The stat provides a benchmark for assessing the financial health and efficiency of individual units, helping operators compare performance across locations, forecast growth, and make strategic decisions regarding expansion, investment, or operational improvements.