Here’s a look at the top 15 U.S. quick-service chains that earn the most per restaurant. These rankings are based off the 50 highest-grossing brands in America.
Average sales per unit (thousands): $7,450
Unit count: 2,552
Franchised stores: 2,494
Company stores: 58
Total change in units from 2022: 141
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $21,586
Average sales per unit (thousands): $5,690
Unit count: 727
Franchised stores: 24
Company stores: 703
Total change in units from 2022: 81
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,758
Average sales per unit (thousands): $4,001
Unit count: 13,457
Franchised stores: 12,772
Company stores: 685
Total change in units from 2022: 13
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $53,135
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,962
Unit count: 997
Franchised stores: 171
Company stores: 826
Total change in units from 2022: 72
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,769
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,900
Unit count: 334
Franchised stores: 39
Company stores: 295
Total change in units from 2022: 47
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,199
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,487
Unit count: 944
Franchised stores: 937
Company stores: 7
Total change in units from 2022: 52
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,000
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,300
Unit count: 2,169
Franchised stores: 1,193
Company stores: 976
Total change in units from 2022: 48
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $7,157
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,130
Unit count: 398
Franchised stores: 0
Company stores: 398
Total change in units from 2022: 19
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,246
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,018
Unit count: 3,437
Franchised stores: 0
Company stores: 3,437
Total change in units from 2022: 271
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $9,872
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,720
Unit count: 942
Franchised stores: 797
Company stores: 145
Total change in units from 2022: 20
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,520
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,551
Unit count: 2,420
Franchised stores: 172
Company stores: 2,248
Total change in units from 2022: 62
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,885
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,269
Unit count: 813
Franchised stores: 528
Company stores: 285
Total change in units from 2022: 25
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,781
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,200
Unit count: 495
Franchised stores: 172
Company stores: 323
Total change in units from 2022: 5
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,050
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,100
Unit count: 7,405
Franchised stores: 6,922
Company stores: 483
Total change in units from 2022: 207
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $15,000
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,060
Unit count: 6,030
Franchised stores: 5,627
Company stores: 403
Total change in units from 2022: 36
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $12,285
