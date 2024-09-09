Chick Fil A Exterior
The QSR 50 is an annual ranking of the top quick-service restaurant brands in the U.S., focusing on key industry leaders based on systemwide sales, unit counts, and other performance metrics.

One of those is AUV, or average unit volume. It refers to the average revenue generated by a single location of a restaurant over a specific period. The stat provides a benchmark for assessing the financial health and efficiency of individual units, helping operators compare performance across locations, forecast growth, and make strategic decisions regarding expansion, investment, or operational improvements.

Here’s a look at the top 15 U.S. quick-service chains that earn the most per restaurant. These rankings are based off the 50 highest-grossing brands in America.

Note: If viewing on desktop, please click the arrow in the picture to continue. * Indicates estimate by QSR. Numbers are year-end 2022 U.S. stores.

1. Chick-fil-A*

Average sales per unit (thousands): $7,450

Unit count: 2,552

Franchised stores: 2,494

Company stores: 58

Total change in units from 2022: 141

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $21,586

 

2. Raising Cane's

Average sales per unit (thousands): $5,690

Unit count: 727

Franchised stores: 24

Company stores: 703

Total change in units from 2022: 81

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,758

 

3. McDonald's

Average sales per unit (thousands): $4,001

Unit count: 13,457

Franchised stores: 12,772

Company stores: 685

Total change in units from 2022: 13

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $53,135

 

4. Whataburger

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,962

Unit count: 997

Franchised stores: 171

Company stores: 826

Total change in units from 2022: 72

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,769

 

5. Shake Shack*

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,900

Unit count: 334

Franchised stores: 39

Company stores: 295

Total change in units from 2022: 47

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,199

 

6. Culver's

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,487

Unit count: 944

Franchised stores: 937

Company stores: 7

Total change in units from 2022: 52

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,000

 

7. Panera Bread*

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,300

Unit count: 2,169

Franchised stores: 1,193

Company stores: 976

Total change in units from 2022: 48

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $7,157

 

8. In-N-Out Burger*

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,130

Unit count: 398

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 398

Total change in units from 2022: 19

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,246

 

9. Chipotle

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,018

Unit count: 3,437

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 3,437

Total change in units from 2022: 271

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $9,872

 

10. Zaxby's

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,720

Unit count: 942

Franchised stores: 797

Company stores: 145

Total change in units from 2022: 20

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,520

 

11. Panda Express

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,551

Unit count: 2,420

Franchised stores: 172

Company stores: 2,248

Total change in units from 2022: 62

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,885

 

12. Bojangles

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,269

Unit count: 813

Franchised stores: 528

Company stores: 285

Total change in units from 2022: 25

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,781

 

13. El Pollo Loco

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,200

Unit count: 495

Franchised stores: 172

Company stores: 323

Total change in units from 2022: 5

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,050

 

14. Taco Bell

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,100

Unit count: 7,405

Franchised stores: 6,922

Company stores: 483

Total change in units from 2022: 207

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $15,000

 

15. Wendy's

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,060

Unit count: 6,030

Franchised stores: 5,627

Company stores: 403

Total change in units from 2022: 36

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $12,285

 

