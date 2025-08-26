For quick-service restaurants, time is money—and few areas consume more time and labor than cash handling and payment reconciliation. Whether it is managers making daily bank runs for change or teams juggling multiple vendors for smart safes, card processing, and deposit reporting, the lack of integration results in delays, errors, and wasted payroll.

“Operators have six or seven different companies handling different parts of the same process, and none of them talk to each other,” says Brad Ross, senior vice president of sales for Loomis Pay. “When something breaks, it is always someone else’s fault. Meanwhile, your ops team is left trying to fix it.”

To solve that problem, Loomis developed a more cohesive approach that brings together cash logistics and payments into a fully integrated system. By bundling its SafePoint smart safes, Cash Exchange change-order service, and Loomis Pay card processing, the company is delivering efficiency and visibility in an industry where both are often in short supply.

Change orders are a daily operational need. But many quick-service restaurants are still using outdated systems that require prepayment, repeated trips to the bank, or coordination with third-party couriers with little consistency or cost transparency.

“Operators are ordering $1,000 in change per week, per store, and they are getting debited in advance,” Ross says. “Scale that across 50 or 100 locations, and you are floating tens of thousands of dollars just to get singles and quarters.”

Loomis’ Cash Exchange solves this by combining change-order delivery with armored cash pickup in a closed-loop process. As SafePoint smart safes are serviced, change is simultaneously delivered, removing the need for separate vendors or time-consuming coordination with a bank.

“There is no advance payment. You get invoiced when the change shows up,” Ross says. “That alone has helped operators tighten up cash flow without changing anything about how they operate.”

McKay Barnes, executive vice president of business development at Loomis, adds that the service creates consistency where it is often lacking. “You hand over $400 in cash, and you receive $400 in quarters and small denominations,” Barnes says. “It’s a true exchange. Operators appreciate that they don’t have to think about it—it just works.”

The problem does not stop at the register. In many operations, payment processing is just as fragmented and relying on outdated terminals and reconciliation processes that take days or even weeks to complete.

“We spoke with a multi-unit franchisee who told us it took them two weeks to reconcile credit card deposits,” Ross says. “That’s a serious operational risk, especially when the data is already available, just scattered across platforms.”

Loomis Pay is designed to fix that. Built on a modern Android platform, it supports all major payment methods and connects to Loomis Direct, a portal that also houses SafePoint and Cash Exchange reporting. That means operators can view their cash deposits, card transactions, and change-order status all in one place.

“We are the only company tying together your cash volume, your card processing, your deposit status, and your change orders into a single portal,” Ross says.

According to Barnes, that level of transparency marks a turning point. “We’re not just helping customers make better decisions about payments or cash flow,” he says. “We’re giving them full visibility, store by store, into how cash and payments move through their business.”

Loomis estimates the average quick-service restaurant spends more than 500 hours annually on cash-handling tasks alone—equivalent to over $10,000 in labor expenses per location. That does not include the time spent managing vendor relationships, processing refunds, or correcting cash shortages.

“We are not asking operators to invent a new process,” Ross says. “We are giving them one solution that eliminates the disconnect between what’s happening in the store and what’s being reported at the enterprise level.”

With streamlined cash logistics, simplified payments, and better data visibility, operators are gaining both time and peace of mind.

By Drew Filipski