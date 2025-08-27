Numbers tell the story of every quick-service restaurant, but only if operators can see them clearly. From labor costs to food waste, reporting transforms raw data into actionable insights that keep margins intact and teams aligned.

Restaurant365’s 2025 State of the Industry: Midyear Report highlights how visibility into labor, food costs, and performance can make the difference between growth and stagnation. Datassential research shows menus have expanded by 20 percent over the past two decades, but without strong reporting, that added complexity risks inefficiency. With 2–5 percent of food purchases often lost to waste, this reporting is essential.

“Restaurant operators can’t truly understand the impact of costs on their bottom line without tracking them,” says Rich Sweeney, lead solutions engineer at Restaurant365. “When they know where labor expenses stand, they can create a plan to bring them back in line with their goals. With inflation and tariff pressures, it’s just as important to track purchases and pack sizes to understand unit costs—not only for the items themselves, but also for how they’ll be used across the menu.”

Accounting, inventory, scheduling, payroll, reporting, POS, and AP invoices are all critical components of restaurant operations—but they only deliver real value when they seamlessly integrate. Without that connectivity, operators are left piecing together fragments of information rather than seeing the full picture.

“Many operators are using disparate tools to manage all parts of their business,” Sweeney says. “This creates a constant juggling act of logins across multiple platforms, and often forces teams to duplicate work just to ensure data aligns. Instead of spending time analyzing performance or making strategic decisions, operators end up spending countless hours simply reconciling systems. Managing the disconnect becomes a job in and of itself.”

According to the State of the Industry Midyear Report, more than 20 percent of operators are prioritizing investments in POS, back-of-house tech, and analytics, showing a trend that restaurant leaders are now willing to actively invest in better tools to improve reporting visibility. “This helps their teams make better decisions based on accurate numbers, and not just a gut feeling,” Sweeney says. “Having better and real-time reporting is going to inform operators how to run their business and see their profitability improve.”

With challenges like tariffs and inflation creating constant uncertainty, operators must be prepared to respond quickly. “If I review my purchasing reports and see that one of my key ingredients is jumping in price from one order to the next, I’m going to dig into the numbers and figure out how to control that wildcard cost without sacrificing the guest or employee experience,” Sweeney says. “That might mean shopping around with different vendors, exploring alternative options, and putting a plan in place now—rather than looking in the rearview mirror and realizing, after the damage is already done, that it’s too late to make meaningful changes.”

Several Restaurant365 customers are setting goals for their team to be better informed for the second half of 2025 and beyond. “They really want to take their people from being restaurant managers to operators,” Sweeney says. “They need information now so they can pivot as needed. It’s not enough to just run a good shift, you have to be able to run a great business.”

Many quick-service restaurants are moving from handwritten orders to integrated online systems, all so their business can run faster and more efficiently. “The goal isn’t to abandon the tools operators rely on, but to pair them with faster, smarter reporting that provides real-time clarity,” Sweeney says. “In an industry defined by thin margins and constant change, that visibility can be the difference between reacting too late and staying a step ahead.

To learn more about the integrated reporting tools offered by Restaurant365, visit its website.

By Abby Winterburn