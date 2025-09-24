In 2025, quick-service restaurant operators are grappling with rising food costs driven by inflation, supply chain pressures, and shifting consumer behaviors. Restaurant365’s State of the Restaurant Industry Midyear Report tackles these concerns head-on, offering data-driven analysis and practical recommendations. Coupled with the expertise of Briana Castillo, lead solutions engineer at Restaurant365, operators can learn both the scope of the challenge and the innovative ways they can adapt to maintain profitability in an unpredictable market.

According to the National Restaurant Association, wholesale food prices are now 37 percent higher than they were before the pandemic—an unprecedented surge that leaves little room for error. “For most quick-service restaurants, food costs typically account for about a third of sales, meaning even a modest increase can quickly destabilize profitability,” Castillo says. “Unlike other industries that may have built-in buffers, every dollar of food cost inflation in restaurants goes straight to the bottom line, amplifying the urgency for solutions.”

Restaurant365’s Midyear Report shows over 90 percent of operators have already seen increases this year and expect more to come. “This tells me that operators have stopped hoping this is temporary,” Castillo says. “They’re building long-term strategies to handle sustained pressure. It’s not about weathering a storm anymore; it’s about operating in a new reality.”

The report breaks down these cost increases by percentage bands, amplifying the challenge faced by restaurant operators. “Two breakdowns caught my attention,” Castillo says. “First, Restaurant365 found fewer operators are raising menu prices—dropping from 61 percent to 56 percent this year. That tells me they’ve hit the wall with consumers on pricing. Second, the commodity swings are dramatic: coffee is up 29 percent, eggs 25 percent, and butter is down 18 percent. It’s forcing operators to get more strategic about how they respond instead of relying on blanket price increases.”

For operators, these numbers aren’t abstract; they translate into tough daily decisions. “We’re already seeing the practical impact—Restaurant365 shows 65 percent of operators are running below full capacity just to manage costs,” Castillo says. “For quick-service restaurants, that might mean closing during slower dayparts, streamlining menus, or even shutting down underperforming locations.”

The most successful operators have begun implementing multi-faceted approaches rather than relying on single solutions. “Operators achieving sustainable results are simultaneously strengthening their inventory management systems and diversifying supplier relationships,” Castillo says.

Despite relentless inflation, many operators have maintained food cost ratios at historical levels—a testament to the strategic shifts reshaping the industry in 2025. “Rather than relying on temporary fixes, successful operators are reengineering menus with versatility and efficiency in mind,” Castillo says. By building dishes around a smaller set of multipurpose ingredients, they can deliver variety without the overhead of dozens of unique items.

At the same time, value is being redefined beyond price: portion optimization, ingredient innovation, and even the adoption of plant-based alternatives are allowing restaurants to enhance quality, reduce waste, and better align with evolving consumer preferences. Together, these strategies mark a permanent evolution in how operators balance cost, creativity, and customer satisfaction.

Restaurant365 saw operators succeed when using tools that deliver immediate, measurable returns.. “Automated invoice processing and vendor reconciliation deliver rapid cost recovery by identifying pricing discrepancies and billing errors that previously went undetected,” Castillo says. Waste tracking and inventory variance monitoring add another layer of protection, typically reducing food costs by 2.5–4 percentage points in the first year alone.

“Success requires integrated systems that provide real-time visibility across costs, inventory, and labor,” Castillo says. “Operators must develop operational flexibility through standardized processes that can quickly accommodate supply changes and menu modifications. Most importantly, they should focus on delivering customer value rather than just cutting costs. The operators who combine operational excellence with strategic customer focus will be the ones positioned for long-term success.”

Discover how Restaurant365’s Midyear Report and suite of solutions can help operators navigate rising food costs—download the full report today.

By Abby Winterburn